RISK management across a farming business isn’t always manageable, but industry professionals offered some assistance on the matter at the Inspire Summit 2018, Perth, last week.

The panel discussion included Bedbrook McCarthy director David McCarthy, north Merredin farmer and Windsor Hart co-director Jules Alvaro, Plumgrove marketing and communications manager Rikki Foss and Wyening Mission Farm partner Ruth Young.

Mr McCarthy, who took to the podium to discuss the importance of insurance on-farm, said that different generations would require different levels of insurance, including life insurance.

He said one part of a farming business was dealing with insurance and how to cover off and help protect families for a tragic event when it might occur.

Mr McCarthy said the four main sections on insurance were life insurance, total and permanent disability insurance, trauma insurance and income protection which isn’t commonly used on farms.

“There are changing requirements of covering insurance, and the final order is the financial position of the business which changes from year to year,” Mr McCarthy said.

His final message was that all policies intermingled and all farming businesses would need some form of personal insurance to protect the family group.

“Taxation, superannuation, and ownership of the entities all have to be taken into consideration, and getting advice from accountants, lawyers, financial planners and insurance agencies all play a part in developing the right insurance plan for you,” he said.

Crop insurance was also on the cards with Ms Alvaro talking through her operation and what strategies she had in place on her marginal cropping land.

“Our effective rainfall on our property over the past 20 years is 208 millimetres for the growing season,” Ms Alvaro said.

In 2017 she used a consultant who went through and used their grid of rainfall data from the Bureau of Meteorology over the past 100 years and used that against their own rainfall records.