WESTERN Dairy has this week confirmed Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan will attend its forthcoming Dairy Innovation Day to gain an insight into the industry’s issues and opportunities.

The event, which regularly attracts more than 300 dairy farmers and service providers, will this year be held on Thursday, May 4, and will be hosted by the Lammie family who lease their farm from local Busselton businessman Ross Denny.

Ms MacTiernan has also accepted an invitation to provide the keynote speech at the industry dinner that evening in Bunbury.

The close working relationship between Western Dairy and the WAFarmers Dairy Section has seen the combination of advocacy and industry RD&E, working hand-in-hand result in what is considered to be a key strategic opportunity in front of the minister to showcase the industry and seek government partnerships going forward.

Western Dairy chairman and Busselton farmer Grant Evans said Dairy Innovation Day was an opportunity to bring all farmers together.

“And the minister’s acceptance of our combined invitation enables us to showcase the value that quality dairy science and extension has provided our industry,” Mr Evans said.

“But her attendance also enables WAFarmers to explore with the minister the oversupply issues that have caused industry angst in the past 12 months, against a background of a working dairy farm.

“It is really heartening to see the minister’s interest in dairy and her desire to meet with our farmers and industry leadership team in this manner.”

Other high profile attendees will include Dairy Australia managing director Ian Halliday and Dairy Australia farmer director James Mann, who are both travelling from the Eastern States.

Western Dairy chairman Grant Evans said dairy producers were very fortunate to have a managing director who readily attended farms, ensuring the R&D body was listening to and responding to producer needs.

“Ian makes a point of getting to WA at least once a year,” Mr Evans said.