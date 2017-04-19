AGRICULTURE and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan has put the Grains Research Institute model back on the table and plans to make headway on the proposal.

She met with representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Food (DAFWA), leading WA universities and some of WA’s chief scientists to discuss the future direction of agricultural research on Monday.

The minister said while there had been a lot of discussion around the Grains Research Institute in the past, it was the first time universities, scientists and experts had discussed the proposal at length.

“This is the first time the universities and industry research leaders have come together,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“I was determined to make sure this model had the support of industry and made sense to the universities involved in agricultural research,” she said.

“Before I was going to sign off on a proposal like this I needed to ensure it was clearly considered a good model by everyone and that it wasn’t just a response to a lack of funds from DAFWA over the past eight years.”

Discussion centred on future agriculture and research models with a strong focus on keeping local grains research alive.

Ms MacTiernan said it was clear the grain sector was still concerned about WA’s grains research future but believed the Grains Research Institute concept had progressed.

“We needed to look at this from all angles,” she said.

“And we needed to look at a decision that would be really beneficial.”

Ms MacTiernan plans to meet with the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) next week to discuss the concept further.

“We will now be looking at this model in principal,” she said.

“We will work out and source some more evidence between the spend and the money tipped in by our grain growers and what we get back.

“There is still work to be done.”

Ms MacTiernan called the high-level meeting to outline changes and partnerships within the industry.

“I wanted to make decisions with the benefit of engagement from other sectors,” she said.