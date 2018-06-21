MURESK Institute has unveiled WA’s first demonstration SMART Farm at its inaugural Farm Smart Showcase.

The one day event on Wednesday, June 13, showcased the latest agricultural innovations, technologies and up-skilling opportunities available within the agricultural sector.

Muresk Institute is the first public demonstration farm in WA set-up for cloud-based SMART Farm technology, with a new tower last month built on-farm.

Cloud-based SMART Farm technology is the integrated use of digital equipment, such as sensors and GPS, in modern agriculture to provide farmers with the data they need to make highly informed choices and improve efficiency.

Western Australians studying or working within the agricultural sector will be able to use the facilities at Muresk to train and up-skill.

The system was designed to increase Muresk’s productivity, environmental sustainability, safety and workflow, which will ultimately make the farm more self-sufficient.A

gricultural Region MP Darren West opened the event and unveiled the new plaque that will be on display at the institute. He said the technology showcased how far the agricultural sector had come in the way it produced food.

Mr West said it was vital WA farmers continued to innovate in the face of rising international competition for key export markets.“It’s a chance to see the latest in agricultural technology and smart farming,” Mr West said.

“We need to up-skill and keep ahead of the game in farming technology, especially with the competition from the Black Sea.”

Mr West said adapting to modern technology was critical for farmers and the Farm Smart Showcase was the perfect way to demonstrate these new technological advances.

“As a local farmer, I understand the importance of new technology and the efficiencies and opportunities it presents to our industry,” Mr West said.

“Not only is technology changing the way we do things, it is also opening up new opportunities for jobs.

“Muresk is leading the way in teaching and adopting the latest innovations in technology and systems to allow us to keep pace with the rest of the world.”