 

New ideas for farm software

RACHEL CLARKE
05 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Master Group managing director David Egerton Warburton addressing the Agrimaster showcase alongside his panel of Agrimaster employees.
Master Group managing director David Egerton Warburton addressing the Agrimaster showcase alongside his panel of Agrimaster employees.

AGRICULTURAL software provider Agrimaster has showcased some new developments in its systems with the release of a new two-year road map this week.

Over the past six months, the program has implemented six new ideas to help improve the stakeholder experience.

“In 2017 we realised the importance of listening and knowing the relevance of our marketplace,” Master Group professional partner manager Tegan Pridham said.

Agrimaster’s focus has been on implementing support and services to their customers with six completed steps on the road map including immediate phone support, customer road shows, product improvements, priority support for professional partners, the magnificent seven explaining the seven key features customers should know and a new website and online store.

Ms Pridham said their customers want to be heard and involved in the development process, with an input in future products.

“We went to four destinations including Perth, Northam, Merredin and Narrogin, with 90 per cent of farmers walking out learning something about Agrimaster,” she said.

Agrimaster has also updated information on its website to better communicate with users as technology advancements continue into agribusiness.

Master Group managing director David Egerton-Warbuton said “We did hundreds upon hundreds of interviews last year and it was all about where are we at, where do we need to go, what are the new business problems for both advisers and farm managers and where do we need to go forward.”

The next step for Agrimaster is to implement five new steps for the next six months on the road map.

One of these steps is the importing and exporting of budget data, which was a topical debate at the showcase with customers questioning the reliability of their internet and how that would work with the new Agrimaster system.

Other changes that Agrimaster plans to implement in the next six months include; payroll options, M:Drive improvements, improving their customer service and live bank statement imports.

The idea of a shared document between multiple parties, such as the farm adviser and farm managers, was not received well by the audience at the showcase.

The discussion brought up the issue of reliable internet in regional areas and how some farms need to complete their work offline before it can be uploaded, instead of being connected all the time.

Documents can be edited and copied then saved into Agrimaster when the program goes back online, meaning any one who has edited it online in that time didn’t have up-to-date information.

The confusion was something that Agrimaster hopes to overcome this year, although current internet and connection issues in rural areas are going to prove difficult to this process.

Mr Egerton-Warburton said it may be a case of removing the option to have it offline, that way every stakeholder is dealing with the same document which automatically backs up within seconds to the internal M:Drive.

Agrimaster will be running a roadshow in the Great Southern towards the end of February, with showcases in Jerramungup, Lake Grace and Kojonup.

The 24-month road map is also planning to focus on simplifying Agrimaster navigation, building a summary dashboard, document attachment transactions, processing/exporting of client data, streamline bank reconciliation and simplify full budgets.

More information on the road map plan can be found on the Agrimaster website.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables