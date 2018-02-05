AGRICULTURAL software provider Agrimaster has showcased some new developments in its systems with the release of a new two-year road map this week.

Over the past six months, the program has implemented six new ideas to help improve the stakeholder experience.

“In 2017 we realised the importance of listening and knowing the relevance of our marketplace,” Master Group professional partner manager Tegan Pridham said.

Agrimaster’s focus has been on implementing support and services to their customers with six completed steps on the road map including immediate phone support, customer road shows, product improvements, priority support for professional partners, the magnificent seven explaining the seven key features customers should know and a new website and online store.

Ms Pridham said their customers want to be heard and involved in the development process, with an input in future products.

“We went to four destinations including Perth, Northam, Merredin and Narrogin, with 90 per cent of farmers walking out learning something about Agrimaster,” she said.

Agrimaster has also updated information on its website to better communicate with users as technology advancements continue into agribusiness.

Master Group managing director David Egerton-Warbuton said “We did hundreds upon hundreds of interviews last year and it was all about where are we at, where do we need to go, what are the new business problems for both advisers and farm managers and where do we need to go forward.”

The next step for Agrimaster is to implement five new steps for the next six months on the road map.

One of these steps is the importing and exporting of budget data, which was a topical debate at the showcase with customers questioning the reliability of their internet and how that would work with the new Agrimaster system.

Other changes that Agrimaster plans to implement in the next six months include; payroll options, M:Drive improvements, improving their customer service and live bank statement imports.