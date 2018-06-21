 

New IT ideas need better communication

RACHEL CLARKE
21 Jun, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
- Natasha Ayres explained ag sector technologies and how agricultural technologists and farmers need to communicate about the use of these technologies in the field.
- Natasha Ayres explained ag sector technologies and how agricultural technologists and farmers need to communicate about the use of these technologies in the field.

DESPITE big advances in agricultural technology, more conversation is needed for ag-tech experts to gain a greater understanding of what farmers need to enhance their businesses.

That was the message from Agristart managing director and co-founder Natasha Ayres, who spoke at last week’s Farm SMART Showcase at Muresk Institute.

Dr Ayres said it was vital agricultural technologists and growers communicated their ideas, to ensure that new technology met market demand.

“It’s important for regional businesses to think about strategic business planning, including agricultural technology,” Dr Ayres said.

Although not every grower was tech-savvy and the average age of farmer continued to increase, Dr Ayres said adapting to technology had become more difficult. “Without a user-friendly interface, people find it difficult to use the computer systems available,” she said.

Dr Ayres said few farmers had access to IT assistance in their tractors at 10pm to help fix the computers, which created further difficulties.

With more than two screens in a machine at any one time, she said the average farmer often struggled with troubleshooting technology issues.

The connectivity crisis in regional WA was also a contributing factor, which made the use of computers harder in areas across the State lacking reception.

Dr Ayres said there was plenty of room for improvement in connectivity and she hoped for advancements in the near future.

During her presentation, Dr Ayres outlined five technologies that were in the development process or already adapted in WA farming practices, including drones, robots, sensors, precision agriculture and connectivity.

She said drones could collect data at a pace faster than before to help growers make more informed business decisions, while the idea of farm robots were also creating a hype within the sector. Dr Ayres said the propect that a farmer could be sitting at their kitchen table, drinking coffee and could simply press a button to turn on the tractor and send it out for a day’s work was exciting growers.

However, she said the use of robots to spray or autonomously drive farm machinery was often financially impractical.

Dr Ayres said although the cost of these systems was unviable for a broadscale farming operation, the concept was something most farmers would love to put in place on their properties. “When the cost comes down, the implementation of these systems will grow,” Dr Ayres said.

Farm practicality and viability came down to more than just automated tractors.

Dr Ayres said sensors were improving the way farmers managed their business and collect data.

She said the collection of data through sensors, similar to drone technology could increase business efficiency.

Sensors can pick up data on livestock locations or grazing habits or crop growth and weather patterns.

Dr Ayres said the technology for monitoring crops and soil through sensors was continuing to improve, paving the way for a more efficient future for WA farmers.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
The government declared they would not act in an emotional manner and would listen to the
light grey arrow
Seems that many farmers will try to defend the live export of their animals - despite the
light grey arrow
The Live Export Industry will receive a warning from the Minister from Agriculture, a real tough
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables