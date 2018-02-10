CANADA’S Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) has taken another joint venture stake in an Australian farming operation, this time buying the cropping assets of mining and agribusiness giant, Glencore.

Glencore has terminated its extensive grain growing leases in South Australia and Victoria and sold its 12,500 hectare of New South Wales cereal and canola cropping country to Daybreak Cropping.

Daybreak is the national broadacre cropping business formed in 2016 as a partnership between Australia’s Warakirri Asset Management and PSP, one of Canada’s biggest pension investment managers.

Last year PSP had net assets totalling about $140 billion, including a newly-acquired majority stake in the North West NSW and southern Queensland pecan nut business, Stahmann Farms, bought in May.

Agricultural investments worldwide make up about 28 per cent of the almost $4b it invests in natural resources to support pension plans for Canada’s public service, armed forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, among others.

In New Zealand it has just spent $16m buying two dairy farms in the Canterbury region.

PSP’s latest farming deal comes as Glencore sells off its scattered collection of NSW South West slopes properties in the Young, Temora and West Wyalong districts.

The holdings were accumulated between 2006 and 2010 at prices ranging from about $1700/ha to $1500/ha.

Glencore is the parent company of South Australia’s Viterra grain logistics and storage business.

It also has about 50,000 beef cattle on 1.1m hectares of mining lease country in Queensland and NSW run by its Colinta Holdings pastoral division, plus vineyards in NSW.

Glencore Agriculture has confirmed it had began negotiating sale contracts for its NSW cropping land as part of a decision to withdraw from grain production to concentrate on grain handling and marketing in Australia.

The withdrawal included ending its leases on 13,600ha of country based on the Pinnaroo and Lameroo districts of eastern South Austrlaia when harvest wrapped up last month.