AN Australian is back at the helm of the big Landmark farm services group and determined to push on with expansion plans which have seen the company spend $270 million on business acquisitions in the past four years.

Rob Clayton, former director for Landmark’s south eastern region, officially became managing director in late January, although he has spent a couple of weeks in North America with eight other senior Landmark staff.

Originally from a wheat, sheep and beef farming background at Coonamble in New South Wales, where his family still farms, Mr Clayton started work as a junior in the IAMA crop supplies branch in Moree, just weeks before the business was absorbed by Landmark in February 2001.

He replaces Tommy Warner, the US-born accountant and farm products business manager who moved to Australia in 2013 from Kansas, then last year became vice president of international retail operations for Canadian-based parent company, Agrium.

Mr Warner, who now oversees operations in Australia, South America and Canada, was “excited” to pass his leadership baton to somebody who truly understood the business and why it was successful.

“Rob has been in agriculture his entire career holding a range of positions from shed sweeper to Big N co-ordinator and division manager,” Mr Warner said.

“He has been an extremely valuable part of Landmark since he joined.”

Mr Clayton, 43, has a busy agenda of visits to Landmark branches and customers in his diary for the next month or two, starting in Western Australia, followed by Queensland and northern NSW.

His career to date, has spanned everything from agronomy product sales to livestock auctioning and rural property marketing, including stints as branch manager at Coonamble, divisional manager for north western NSW, based at Dubbo, and six years at Melbourne head office as a regional executive.

His South East region covered southern NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.

Prior to joining IAMA/Landmark he worked on cropping farms in the Collarenebri and Coonamble districts for six years.