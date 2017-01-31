NATIONAL Farmers' Federation (NFF) president Fiona Simson has endorsed the on-going pursuit of the Trans Pacific Partnership's (TPP) ratification, based on its ability to deliver trade benefits for Australian farmers - potentially without the United States.

Speaking after US President-elect Donald Trump indicated his powerful farm exporting nation would not sign the TPP, in one of his first executive orders post-inauguration on January 20, Ms Simson urged the Australian government to press ahead.

"We think the opportunities presented in the TPP have the potential to be transformational for Australian agriculture - with or without the US," she said.

"Ideally it would have been preferable to have the US in there, but there are significant gains in the deals that we have struck, or that we are striking, through that agreement with other countries.

"We're keen to see the TPP progress and we don't like to think that it's dead in the water.

"We think Labor and the Coalition have supported free trade and the benefits that free trade brings to Australian agriculture and we'd like to see both parties actually endorse those benefits through legislation, if necessary, if this agreement comes to parliament."

Despite tough-talking Mr Trump, who campaigned on a protectionist platform to defend US manufacturing and assist job creation, saying the TPP was bad for his country, Ms Simson said Australian farmers "certainly don't want to see it over".

"We think there are significant gains to be made and we want to see a continued push for the TPP's ratification," she said.

"As has been pointed out in the media recently, other presidents have made sweeping statements prior to their election that they've then reneged on once they've taken office.

"We understand that President Trump wants to see gains for the US and has promised his constituents that the TPP agreement should be good for the US and that anything he does is good for the US.

"We have the same desire from our side as well, so if the agreement is good for Australian farmers then the NFF wants to see it continue and succeed - that's really the litmus test."