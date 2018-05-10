While Australia’s agricultural trade with China generally hogs the headlines, the real export money in Asia is actually with our 10 trading partners in the ASEAN group.

Already worth more than $8.7 billion in 2016, compared with our $5.4b of agricultural exports to China, the Association of South East Asian Nations is also a more diverse consumer, particularly when it comes to horticultural and seafood imports.

ASEAN – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – has almost 10 per cent of the world’s population, or about 647 million people.

Australian farm product exports to our ASEAN neighbours have soared 60pc in the past seven years, and a whopping 216pc since 2000, according to research by the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

ASEAN is not just bigger than China as a total market, it is also closer, particularly the big population states of Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam (with 72pc of the region’s consumers).

ANZ expects ASEAN’s consumption of soft commodities will rise to 285m tonnes by 2024-25.

That’s more than 60m tonnes above current levels.

Rising consumption will be largely fuelled by an estimated 7pc annual lift in per capita income across the region from about $5600 a year to almost $9000 by 2025.

ANZ’s latest Insights report noted in addition to rising consumption and populations, Australian agribusiness export prospects to the region would be aided by greater urbanisation which was reducing the land available for agricultural production.

Urbanisation rates had been well above the world average in the past two decades.

With less than a third of ASEAN’s total land area dedicated to agricultural farmland, its farming space was already about 10pc less than the rest of the world.

“In terms of agricultural production land, the acreage for the region is likely to have already peaked and production area is likely to decrease as urbanisation continues,” the report stated.