THE price of paraquat herbicides has jumped by about 70 cents a litre as farmers apply their final knockdown sprays before seeding.

Price increases of anywhere between five and 30 per cent are also expected across the board as Chinese environmental authorities enforce tougher environmental policies on pesticide manufacturers.

Landmark WA merchandise manager Zach Walsh said growers would have already started seeing price increases in paraquat herbicides over the past month.

"This market has been very volatile and proof of how quickly things can change in China with limited warning," he said.

"Prices increased by 70c/l over a month late last year and earlier this year, meaning a significant volume coming to WA was affected by the price rise."

Mr Walsh said despite the price rise he was expecting demand for paraquat to be higher than last season.

"We had a significant double knock last year and sold record volumes of paraquat," he said.

"We expect this year to be larger given growers are likely to use higher rates based on cheaper price than this time last year and excellent results when used at about the two litre per hectare mark."

Mr Walsh said the price for most pesticides had bottomed and were on the way up.

"As a general rule prices have lifted between five and 10pc from the fourth quarter of last year, depending on product but we have seen much bigger jumps on chlorpyrifos, paraquat, alpha cypermethrin and chlorothalonil."

Companies such as Syngenta and Imtrade, which formulate paraquat locally using raw materials or "tech" from China, say the crackdown by Chinese authorities had caused the price rise on paraquat and other pesticides.

Coupled with this is the strong demand for paraquat over the summer months in WA due to wet conditions.

Syngenta head of broadacre marketing Craig Thompson said the company lifted the price of its Spray Seed and Gramoxone herbicides in February.

"It is really a supply, demand and balance situation from the production side, with a little less production capacity in China and the cost of some of the inputs increasing quite significantly," he said