HARVEY Fresh owner Parmalat is planning a series of meetings this month with its WA dairy farmer suppliers to discuss new contracts from October.

It is understood Parmalat is also seeking a variation to existing contracts which would relieve it of having to pay final growth incentive payments for May.

The company also wants to discuss a cost-sharing proposal which could see farmers contributing to the cost of trucking surplus WA milk interstate.

Last spring, when it was receiving more milk than it needed, Parmalat at its own cost, began trucking milk 80,000-100,000 litres at a time in triple road train tankers, 4200 kilometres from the Harvey Fresh factory to a Parmalat bottling plant in Darwin.

It also trucked excess milk to South Australia.

The moves are believed to have cost the company at least $1 million.

Most of Parmalat’s current standard contracts with its 64 suppliers are due to end in October.

The three-year contracts, paying up to 52 cents a litre plus growth incentive payments for times of the year when seasonal conditions usually cause milk production volumes to reduce, were presented to farmers in 2014 after Parmalat purchased Harvey Fresh.

The contracts were aimed at securing supply because Harvey Fresh at the time was processing high-volume, low-margin private brand $1-a-litre milk for Coles supermarkets.

However since the Parmalat takeover, Coles has shifted its private brand processing from Harvey Fresh to Lion Dairy & Drinks for a lower price, but only three suppliers transferred over to Lion, leaving Harvey Fresh with a contracted supply of more milk than it needs.

Plans to expand exports to soak up the surplus milk were thwarted last year by the European Union dumping of dairy products on Asian markets due to trade restrictions with Russia.

Parmalat has honoured its three-year contracts but is understood to be keen to renegotiate with farmers.

It is understood Parmalat wants to return to 12-month supply contracts.