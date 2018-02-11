RABOBANK is tipping strong investment flows in Australian agriculture, rising farmland values, a lower dollar and softer fertiliser prices in 2018.

The farm sector banking specialist’s outlook research report for the year ahead forecasts a healthy appetite for investment among farmers, agribusinesses and outside investors and a positive overall performance by the sector.

The just-released Rabobank Agribusiness Outlook noted many commodities experiencing improved market conditions and the sector, as a whole, was “reaping the benefits of a positive global environment”.

For some, notably wine and wool, 2018 was likely to be the best year in a long time.

It said the strengthening global economy – along with other supportive economic and market factors – was helping underpin the positive outlook for Australian agriculture.

“The world economy is travelling well with a synchronised global upswing set to deliver another year of economic growth of about 3.7 per cent, which should flow through to rising consumer demand,” said the report’s lead author and RaboResearch general manager, Tim Hunt.

He said the “positive story” of Australian agriculture had generated considerable investment activity within and outside the sector in 2017 and this was set to continue.

“Farmers and agribusinesses’ own plans to invest are at robust levels across commodities,” Mr Hunt said.

The structural story of Australian agriculture, including population growth and rising incomes offshore, complemented by improved market access for Australian products, was being overlaid by positive cycles in the livestock and wine sectors, in particular.

Significant investment in agricultural technology would also continue at corporate and start-up levels, he said.

Increased investment appetite in the ag sector was also manifesting in a significant rise in the value of agricultural land.

“Land values have been rising in many areas, particularly since late 2017, underpinned by improving prices in a number of commodities and growing appetite for expansion in others,” Mr Hunt said.