A COMBINATION of extreme dry weather and damaging frost will deliver Australia its smallest winter crop in 10 years, according to Rabobank’s latest report, released last week.

In the Australian 2018/2019 Winter Crop Production Outlook: Running on Empty, the specialist agribusiness bank forecasts a national harvest of just 29.3 million tonnes, down 23 per cent on last year, saying the 2018/19 winter crop season “will go down as one of the worst in eastern Australia’s history”.

The report said if it was not for one of the better harvest prospects in WA – the only State where grain production is forecast to increase – the country would be facing its lowest winter crop in the past 20 years.

The reduced 2018/19 national harvest will see WA, for the first time in 20 years, contributing more than half (52pc) of the national winter crop.

“For vast regions of the Eastern States, there will be no harvest and where there is a harvest, yields will be anywhere between 30pc and 50pc down on average,” the report said.

“Late to no season-opening rains, below-average to lowest-on-average rainfall and above-average temperatures during the growing season have been coupled with damaging frost to reduce harvest volumes and affect grain quality.”

Reduced national production – along with continuing strong demand for feed grain in the drought-afflicted Eastern States – is, however, expected to see record Australian grain prices hold well into 2019.

“Following below-average winter crop harvest volumes in 2017/18, a now-extended period of elevated livestock feed demand and with 2018/19’s winter harvest set to fall another 23 per cent year on year, Australian grain stocks are severely diminished and the east coast grain balance is running on empty,” the report said.

“Record high prices for cereals and canola have been reached at all major ports, driven by this local supply deficit, and are at record basis levels over international prices.”

But while higher prices will offset lower crop yields for some growers, they will deliver little solace to many with significantly-reduced, or no, yield prospects, said report co-author, Rabobank agricultural analyst Wes Lefroy.