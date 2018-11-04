A COMBINATION of extreme dry weather and damaging frost will deliver Australia its smallest winter crop in 10 years, according to Rabobank’s latest report, released last week.
In the Australian 2018/2019 Winter Crop Production Outlook: Running on Empty, the specialist agribusiness bank forecasts a national harvest of just 29.3 million tonnes, down 23 per cent on last year, saying the 2018/19 winter crop season “will go down as one of the worst in eastern Australia’s history”.
The report said if it was not for one of the better harvest prospects in WA – the only State where grain production is forecast to increase – the country would be facing its lowest winter crop in the past 20 years.
The reduced 2018/19 national harvest will see WA, for the first time in 20 years, contributing more than half (52pc) of the national winter crop.
“For vast regions of the Eastern States, there will be no harvest and where there is a harvest, yields will be anywhere between 30pc and 50pc down on average,” the report said.
“Late to no season-opening rains, below-average to lowest-on-average rainfall and above-average temperatures during the growing season have been coupled with damaging frost to reduce harvest volumes and affect grain quality.”
Reduced national production – along with continuing strong demand for feed grain in the drought-afflicted Eastern States – is, however, expected to see record Australian grain prices hold well into 2019.
“Following below-average winter crop harvest volumes in 2017/18, a now-extended period of elevated livestock feed demand and with 2018/19’s winter harvest set to fall another 23 per cent year on year, Australian grain stocks are severely diminished and the east coast grain balance is running on empty,” the report said.
“Record high prices for cereals and canola have been reached at all major ports, driven by this local supply deficit, and are at record basis levels over international prices.”
But while higher prices will offset lower crop yields for some growers, they will deliver little solace to many with significantly-reduced, or no, yield prospects, said report co-author, Rabobank agricultural analyst Wes Lefroy.
He said the reduced harvest, combined with strong local demand and prices, also had significant implications for Australia’s export markets, with “grains exports to be severely curtailed in 2018/19”.
The bank forecasts total Australian grain exports to be down about 50pc on last year, at 13.9 million tonnes.
Wheat exports are predicted to decline almost 50pc on last year, to 8.6mt – the lowest export volume since 2007.
Barley exports are set to be down 48pc on last year at 3.0mt, while Australia looks set to export just 1.5mt of canola, 41pc lower than 2017/18.
“The hit to Australia’s export capacity is certainly one of the big concerns emanating from the reduced harvest outlook,” Mr Lefroy said.
“This will severely pressure our market share in crucial markets in South East Asia, certainly in 2018/19, but also placing our competitors, such as the Black Sea and Argentina, in the box seat to get a greater stronghold on these markets into the future.”
At a projected 29.3mt (31pc below the five-year average), the total national winter crop in 2018/19 would be Australia’s fourth lowest in the past 20 seasons – with lows exceeded only in previous years of severe drought – 2002/03, 2006/07 and 2007/08.
Mr Lefroy said significant rainfall across many parts of the country in recent weeks had come too late to have any meaningful impact on the nation’s grain production numbers.
“While some crops in southern regions may benefit from falls in October, the overall impact on improving national grains production will be minimal,” he said.
“In other regions, rain at this later stage of the season is potentially more a hindrance to harvest progress.”
For the second year in a row, the report said winter grain production would be less than last year in all States except WA , where overall grain production is forecast to be up three per cent on last year, at 15mt.
Mr Lefroy said WA production had been touted to be higher – potentially breaking the State’s record harvest of 17.7mt in 2016/17 – however significant back-to-back frosts in early spring had limited production in southern parts of the State, while crop potential in the north had been lowered due to lack of finishing rain.
The biggest production declines are forecast for New South Wales and Queensland – both expected to fall by 51pc on last season to land at 3.2mt and 0.7mt respectively.
Victoria is not far behind, with total grain production predicted to fall 42pc from last season to 4.4mt, while South Australia has fared relatively better, with its 2018/19 winter crop estimated to be down 16pc to 5.8mt.