 

Rowe pledges to offer new perspective

MEGAN CECHNER
19 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
District 1 nominee and Walkaway grower Gareth Rowe
At the heart of this CBH needs to be preeminent in efficient storage and handling.
A NEW face and a different perspective with extensive farming and business experience is what Walkaway grower Gareth Rowe will offer if elected as a CBH grower director.

"If the CBH membership want new board members, it is important that they have the opportunity at the election to have a choice," Mr Rowe said.

"I decided to stand for the position as I am confident I understand the fiscal and fiduciary responsibility that a board of directors must have, but also the need for clear strategy and forward planning.

"CBH is a significant business in its own right yet plays a unique function to grain growers of WA and needs careful direction and management."

Mr Rowe said the recent corporate and governance review piqued his interest to nominate for a director position.

"If farmers are genuinely engaged with the process and want some change in directors then it is wrong that the current incumbents get re-elected unopposed with no alternative candidates," he said.

"This is not a reflection on the work done by current board members - it is all to do with the recognition that CBH is a valuable and important asset to the farmer membership and the survey from the governance review highlighted the desire for some change in board membership.

"The reality is that there are always going to be a number of competing objectives and different viewpoints but overall it comes down to sound good financial management, careful strategy and clear objectives, efficiency of delivery and recognition of value."

A first generation farmer, Mr Rowe said this had given him a strong appreciation for what was important in running a successful business, including being focused on a clear strategy, recognising the need for adaption and change and having clarity when it comes to fiscal responsibility and the prerequisite of hard work.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Mr Rowe has worked with private companies in the UK in regards to corporate governance and strategy development and setting.

He said he hoped voting member would value this experience as well as his experience in managing an active farming business.

"I understand the challenges faced by the farmer membership as I built my own business and I recognise the contribution that CBH has made to my grain growing activities," he said.

"Good commercial farmers rightly expect that CBH should be able to deliver best practice world class storage and handling which supports them in maintaining the low cost structure that they need to compete in the world market."

Of the recent AGC proposal, Mr Rowe said there had "clearly been some disquiet" and he was keen to look into the results more.

"I would be keen to really understand what the membership wants and use the investment in this significant survey to ensure that CBH sets a clear direction appropriate to the membership and aligned with the philosophy of creating and returning value to its grower membership," he said.

"It is the disconnect between future value and current equity which runs to the centre of the disquiet felt through the membership.

"What I want to achieve is clarity and transparency of purpose, making sure that the company has a clear strategy aligned to its objectives so it truly serves its membership and develops and evolves as conditions dictate.

"At the heart of this CBH needs to be preeminent in efficient storage and handling.

"It must drive efficiencies and cost reduction so that its farmers can export their grain onto the world market and compete with the lowest cost base to their advantage."

