MANY believe "you are what you eat" and research presented at the Women in Agriculture Soil and Food Health conference in the Great Southern on January 28 drove home that message.

More than 100 guests from Mukinbudin to Albany attended the Albany Entertainment Centre event, presented by horticulturalist, author and ABC radio presenter Sabrina Hahn.

Guest speakers discussed a range of issues surrounding the importance of soil health and its impact on food nutrition.

Sponsors Australian Mineral Fertilisers kicked off the event with farmer Stephen Frost who emphasised the need for an alternative to high chemical, highly-soluble fertilisers that dominate broad-acre farming.

Mr Frost moved away from using highly-soluble fertilisers on his 275 hectare property at Narrikup 20 years ago, working towards increasing organic carbon in his soils.

He said the change had increased his farm's productivity and efficiency.

"You can have highly productive farming in yield, in return and in biological health with a carefully managed use of chemicals," Mr Frost said.

"We're trying to get a middle-of-the-road approach here and trying to get the best out of everything."

Ms Hahn said a greater focus on soil health was essential for the production of high-quality food.

"We don't think about the soil, we think about the plant which is not the right way to do things," she said.

"We need to understand that if the mineral content is not in the soils, then it's not going to be in the food that we eat."

General practitioner and author Dr Carole Hungerford highlighted the consequences of ignoring environmental health.

She said research had proven exposure to chemicals such as pesticides increased the risk of developing several serious illnesses, such as Parkinson's disease.

Agroecologist and consultant Nicole Masters flew from New Zealand and reiterated the close link between human health and soil health.

"We're seeing this relationship between microbiology and human health is massive," Ms Masters said.