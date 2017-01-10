THE world of meat science could do with more of an entrepreneurial culture.

Countries such as Australia and Ireland, for whom beef exports are a big economic driver, should be at the forefront of that push.

This is from one of Europe's leading formulators of research priorities in food science, Declan J Troy, who spoke in Australia on how critical it is that discoveries are transferred from the laboratory to industry.

Dr Troy, the assistant director of research at Teagasc, the Irish agriculture and development authority, was a guest speaker at the Australian Meat Processor Corporation's The Vital Ingredient conference in Sydney.

He said the big push in Europe was for public research that delivered an economic benefit and key to that was a knowledge transfer imperative.

Innovation was the ability to take new ideas and translate them into commercial outcomes, he said.

To that end, a technology centre would be launched this year in Ireland which is a collaborative entity led by industry.

It was aimed at accelerating the exploitation of new technologies, building on Ireland's competitiveness on a global scale and taking better advantage of the expertise built up in Irish institutional research facilities.

Dr Troy said beef was one of the biggest industries in Ireland and - like Australia - the majority was exported.

"The pressure we are under now is that nine out of ten head of cattle we produce must be exported," he said.

"Our biggest market is the United Kingdom, which of course is presenting big unknowns at the moment."

A total of 54 per cent, or 272,00 tonnes of Irish beef is sent to the UK each year.

The Irish have set an ambitious target to increase meat exports from 10 billion Euros in 2012-14 to 19b in 2025 and Dr Troy said headway in that regard was already being made.

Irish beef exports have increased by 58pc since 2009.

"We are the fifth largest beef exporter in the world which is significant because we are so small," he said.