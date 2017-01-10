THE world of meat science could do with more of an entrepreneurial culture.
Countries such as Australia and Ireland, for whom beef exports are a big economic driver, should be at the forefront of that push.
This is from one of Europe's leading formulators of research priorities in food science, Declan J Troy, who spoke in Australia on how critical it is that discoveries are transferred from the laboratory to industry.
Dr Troy, the assistant director of research at Teagasc, the Irish agriculture and development authority, was a guest speaker at the Australian Meat Processor Corporation's The Vital Ingredient conference in Sydney.
He said the big push in Europe was for public research that delivered an economic benefit and key to that was a knowledge transfer imperative.
Innovation was the ability to take new ideas and translate them into commercial outcomes, he said.
To that end, a technology centre would be launched this year in Ireland which is a collaborative entity led by industry.
It was aimed at accelerating the exploitation of new technologies, building on Ireland's competitiveness on a global scale and taking better advantage of the expertise built up in Irish institutional research facilities.
Dr Troy said beef was one of the biggest industries in Ireland and - like Australia - the majority was exported.
"The pressure we are under now is that nine out of ten head of cattle we produce must be exported," he said.
"Our biggest market is the United Kingdom, which of course is presenting big unknowns at the moment."
A total of 54 per cent, or 272,00 tonnes of Irish beef is sent to the UK each year.
The Irish have set an ambitious target to increase meat exports from 10 billion Euros in 2012-14 to 19b in 2025 and Dr Troy said headway in that regard was already being made.
Irish beef exports have increased by 58pc since 2009.
"We are the fifth largest beef exporter in the world which is significant because we are so small," he said.
"Our biggest asset isn't oil or coal, it's rain and grass.
"That gives us a competitive advantage, so a lot of our research revolves around getting the most from those resources."
Dr Troy said the Irish beef industry faced similar social licence issues to Australia.
"We're up against accusations of wasting gallons of water, forest and grain which puts you on the back foot before you go anywhere," he said.
"All our food companies focus on the green image, but particularly the beef industry has embraced this.
"Consumers are particularly vulnerable to supply issues because the vast majority depend on a third party.
"There is little communication with the meat industry yet a lot of emotional and confusing info about.
"Old wives' tales about animal production and welfare, which have no scientific basis, are a real challenge."
While the science that was happening was excellent work, the one thing missing was an "entrepreneurial culture," according to Dr Troy.
The science world had to be receptive and proactive but industry also had to take ownership of results.
"It is every researcher's responsibility to do something with their results," Dr Troy said.
"It is too common a phenomenon in public research to leave those results on the shelf and move onto the next project."
Dr Troy said the Irish had found one of the best ways to put that transfer of knowledge into action was involving industry at the early stage of research work.