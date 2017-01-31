WESTERN Australia's seed industry has stepped things up a notch with the installation of a new seed coating machine at Bells Pasture Seeds at Boyanup.

Terry and Rob Bell hope to complete the installation of their Romany seed coating machine - the only one of it's kind in WA - by the end of next week.

The machine was purchased second-hand from Queensland, and will be used to treat seed produced on the Bells' 1000 hectare property.

Manager Rob Bell said the technology had the ability to coat every seed individually with several layers of treatment.

"It's a very specific way of coating the seed. It's got a big drum on it and the seed spins with centripetal force one way while another part spins the other way which creates an atomising effect, so what it does is coat every seed individually as it's going," he said.

"Other machines don't get the exact precise coverage that this will offer, so every seed will get what it needs.

"With the old technology you only get one treatment, that's it.

"This is designed so you can do everything all at once and we can put four, five or six treatments on it.

"This machine will do any seed, from Carom seeds through to wheat so it's very diverse in what it can do."

Bells Pasture Seeds is a fourth generation family-owned and run business that specialises in the production of ryegrass, with a client base from Esperance to Northampton.

The business produces more than 16 varieties of perennial, annual and short-term ryegrass seeds along with several types of clovers, cereals, legumes and blends.

Rob said the new machine would help deal with exceptionally high demand for pasture seeds in WA in 2017.

"We've had unprecedented demand for pasture varieties this year, we've never seen anything like it," he said.

"Obviously the guys have a bit more money in beef and wool is doing well too, so the whole livestock sector is thriving.

"I think the grass seed market in WA is very much understated, it's quite a big market and nothing grows more tonnes of feed than ryegrass in a high production system."