WITH local commercial Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser production predicted within 16 months, companies leading a race to be first to produce it are scrambling to sign up potential export customers. One of five WA companies in a race to be first to produce SoP from remote salt lake brine, Kalium Lakes Ltd (KLL), advised the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) last week it had turned its marketing attention to China, the world’s biggest producer and user of SoP fertiliser. KLL announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Yunnan Jingyifeng Supply Chain Management Co Ltd (JYF) for sale of SoP produced at its Beyondie project on a chain of salt lakes 160 kilometres south-east of Newman in the Little Sandy Desert. Under the non-binding MoU, JYF will consider buying between 50,000 and 80,000 tonnes per annum of SoP from the Beyondie project’s annual production. It will market the WA SoP to its customers in Yunnan Province and neighbouring Guizhou and Sichuan provinces in south-west China. According to KLL, JYF is a major marketer of solid and liquid fertilisers in south-west China with international and domestic trading, supply chain management and transport experience in vegetable oils, UAN liquid fertilisers, urea, ammonia nitrate, sulphur, sulphuric acid and phosphoric acid. In June KLL announced a similar non-binding take-off agreement with Hamburg, Germany-based global bulk and containerised commodity and specialty fertiliser marketing and distribution giant, Wittraco Düngmittel GmbH. Under that deal KLL proposes to sell 20 per cent of the Beyondie project’s annual SoP output to Wittraco during the first five years of commercial production. KLL hopes to eventually convert both MoUs to binding supply contracts. Managing director Brett Hazelden said signing of a second Beyondie project MoU was “another indicator that international demand for SoP remains strong”. He said it also highlighted the increasing level of overseas interest in the Beyondie project.

“Both companies (KLL and JYF) are looking to establish a long-term relationship that will provide a degree of certainty, in terms of production and supply,” Mr Hazeldean said. “We also remain focussed on supplying SoP to the Australian market and supporting our local agricultural industry.” As previously reported in Farm Weekly, the global SoP market is estimated at seven million tonnes per annum with annual growth of 5 per cent and only three other countries produce volume SoP from brine - China, United States of America and Chile. Australian agriculture uses 30,000-40,000t of imported SoP annually which sells for about $950/t. Companies racing to produce it from WA salt lake brine hope to do so for about one third that price. The Beyondie project’s exploration and miscellaneous licences cover about 2400 square kilometres of salt lakes and desert. KLL has already produced potassium salts at its large-scale pilot system of lined, gravity flow, solar evaporation concentrator and harvest ponds constructed off the salt lakes surface near its base camp. Sub-surface high-potassium brine is pumped from a bore field out on the salt lakes into the first of the concentrator ponds. The company already has an MoU in place with Mid West Ports so granular SoP fertiliser can be exported via Geraldton. Last Friday KLL said it has received a total of $1,881,570 in research and development tax offsets for the 2016-17 income year for approved activities in WA and overseas in relation to the Beyondie project. “Accessing the R&D Tax Incentive program is an important factor which supports the future development of the company and the resources industry,” Mr Hazelden said. “At a time when 100pc of this product (SoP) is imported into this country, we remain absolutely focussed on achieving our goal of becoming the first potash producing project in Australia. KLL’s closest rival, Australian Potash Company (APC), last week deferred for five days the eligibility date for shareholders able to take up a one-for-three “loyalty” options issue at a cent per option.