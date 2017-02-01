FOR almost 50 years shearing teams working big sheds in the Kimberley, Pilbara and Gascoyne were the kings of WA's pastoral industry.

Their exploits on and off the boards are legendary, including the practical jokes played once work had finished for the day.

Now, the fit young men who went north in those teams of the 1950s and 60s - up to 30 in a team of shearers, wool classer, engine man, shed hands, wool presser and cook - are aged in their late 70s, 80s and into their 90s.

First-hand recollections of the exploits and the time when Western Australia's economy, like the rest of Australia's, was said to 'ride on the sheep's back', are starting to fade.

At the instigation of former shearing contractor, now shearing historian and author Val Hobson, 81, the Shearers and Pastoral Workers Social Club and sponsors have set about making a documentary for education and promotion purposes.

Local television production house Dingo Is Talent and its producer Adrian Faure have been commissioned to film and edit a 25 to 30-minute documentary with the working title Shearing - Truck Days.

The aim is to record for posterity recollections of the remaining retired shearers who travelled north on the trucks before they "drop off the perch", as one of them, Kevin Plunkett, 85, put it.

Before converting to cattle in the 1970s, northern pastoral stations ran sheep - big flocks, up to 100,000 on Liveringa and Noonkanbah for example, mustered and shorn once a year in sheds with 10 or more stands.

From the early 1920s when trucks began to replace camels as relatively reliable heavy transport in the heat and dust of the north, shearing teams rode them or caught the coastal steamer to Port Hedland, Broome or Derby and picked up the trucks from there.

Contractors - the main ones were Synott & Dunbar and rival Pastoral Labour Bureau, known as PLB - signed up stations in a 'run' that started in the Kimberley after cyclone season had hopefully ended and worked south.