BRADLEY Cripps is confident he can give his all if elected to the District 1 position of the CBH board in the upcoming member director election.

After 34 years of farming, the father of three sons is leasing his 3600 hectare Northampton property in 2017 and hopes to free up more time to focus on his family and a potential position on the CBH board.

"Without having the worries of the farm I can commit to this job 100 per cent and give it my full time - I reckon that's a great attribute," Mr Cripps said.

"I'm still a farmer, but I think this gives me the opportunity to really sink my teeth into the job, whereas people that are trying to juggle family, farming and a position as a director - it's very hard to do."

The fourth-generation farmer spent four years on the Northampton Shire council and has been involved with the Northampton District Agricultural Society, both as president and treasurer.

He has also been engaged with several local community groups, including the local football club, Parents and Citizens and the fire brigade.

Mr Cripps said he would like to see the new-age grower represented on the board to ensure the co-operative continued to progress.

"It's important to get fresh faces and fresh ideas on the board if the co-operative is to keep growing," he said.

"It's amazing what the younger generation have at hand with technology and the development of machinery so if we just stand still the co-operative will get gobbled up - we're not moving fast enough."

If elected to the board Mr Cripps said he would focus on improving the supply chain.

"We've got to satisfy our customers and to do that, we've got to improve our network to get our grain to port much quicker, and increase the amount of grain being delivered to ports," he said.

"If we haven't got what the customer wants at the port when they want it, they'll go elsewhere."

He said it was important for the board to follow through on its intentions to cut grower costs.