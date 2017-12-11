WELLARD has had a tough 12 months but there are signs the tide is turning, according to chairman David Griffiths.

Mr Griffiths addressed the company’s annual general meeting recently at the Crown Convention Centre in Perth, where he highlighted the success of the first shipment to China and other measures undertaken to lift the company out of the doldrums.

“I am pleased to say that progress with the restructuring and ‘costs out’ program is continuing,” Mr Griffiths said.

“We estimate to have reduced overheads at an annualised rate of greater than $10 million (or about 27 per cent on the 2017 financial year), with further savings and efficiencies expected.

“The market environment remains challenging, with the continuation of high cattle prices in northern Australia significantly compressing margins in our key Indonesian and Vietnamese markets.

“However there does appear to be some relief, with slightly lower prices being seen in the southern herd, which is opening up some opportunities in what will be the increasingly important Chinese market.”

He said Wellard was pleased to have successfully completed its first shipment of slaughter cattle to China last month and has had positive feedback from Chinese clients.

“We are encouraged by a level of inquiry that may lead to further shipments this financial year,” Mr Griffiths said.

“We believe that structured properly, the China market represents a massive opportunity for our business and we are increasingly confident that our first pilot shipment will be recognised as the proof-of-concept that started something much bigger.

“We are also encouraged with the level of enquiry we are receiving from well-regarded parties in the Middle East for live sheep export and with the increased demand for the chartering of our two large ships into the South American to Turkey run, which we anticipate will enable Wellard to deploy these ships during much of the Northern Australian wet season at reasonably attractive rates, without having the working capital burden and risks of shipping our own cattle.