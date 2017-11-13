WELL-known agribusiness, Elders, has announced an overhaul of its grain marketing business to provide a more holistic and independent transaction offering to clients, complementing a 20 per cent acquisition of Clear Grain Exchange (CGX).

Targeting growth and innovation as directed by the Eight Point Plan, Elders will utilise more than 440 points of presence across its national network to make it easier for both growers and traders to buy and sell grain in Australia.

By doing so Elders aims to create a more efficient market and ultimately return value at the farmgate and the Australian grain industry as a whole.

Previously known for accumulating grain on behalf of buyers, Elders has evolved its model to now act as an impartial party to grain transactions.

Elders national grain manager Lachlan Allan said the new Elders Grain model was positive for growers, buyers and the grain industry.

“Our model aims to leverage the Elders network to drive more liquidity in the Australian grain market and help establish true value for grain,” Mr Allan said.

“We will combine our existing technology with CGX’s trading platform and settlement services to offer our clients a more complete offering when they look to sell grain.

“Growers can simply call 1300 ELDERS and our team can provide all current bids for grain.”

Alternatively, if growers have a sell price in mind and current bids are not at that level, Elders can act on their behalf using CGX to help them set their price and let all buyers bid on their grain.

“The change to our model has been driven by client feedback and market research,” Mr Allan said.

“Evidence indicates growers can often be overwhelmed by searching for grain prices and results in grain trading at different values in near-by locations for the same grade.

“Elders Grain now has the benefit of achieving true price discovery by facilitating grain transactions in a single market place.

“Our aim is to make the process of buying and selling grain in Australia much easier and more efficient.”