 

Wheatbelt butcher hams it up for award

04 Dec, 2017 08:18 AM
Australian PorkMark Ham Award judges Paul McDonald (left), Simon Bestley and Horst Schurger assessed more than 140 hams in this year's competition.
AUSTRALIA’s best Christmas ham has been announced and it’s from Western Australia.

Pingelly Quality Meats, Pingelly, claimed top honours in the Australian PorkMark Ham Awards for its boneless ham, beating entries from across the country.

Australian Pork Limited marketing manager Mitch Edwards said Christmas ham season had arrived and the awards helped people find a great tasting ham for their celebrations.

“A judging panel assessed more than 140 entries against a range of criteria, from appearance and aroma to texture and taste,” Mr Edwards said,

“The Australian PorkMark Ham Awards recognise the best hams made from 100 per cent, home-grown pork and once again our judges were impressed by the quality.

“While there were many beautiful and delicious hams to be judged, the boneless ham from Pingelly Quality Meats was the overall winner.

“That’s an amazing achievement for the team from Pingelly and great news for the people of Western Australia.”

Fleischmeister Horst Schurger, who has a Master’s Degree in Butchering and Smallgoods from the Master College in Monchengladbach, Germany, joined chefs, Paul McDonald and Simon Bestley, on the judging panel and described the ham as perfectly smoky and sweet, with a brilliant initial taste, true to style and with even colouring.

In the WA awards, second place in the boneless category went to B. RE & Sons, Malaga, with Salume Amo, O’Connor, third.

B. RE & Sons won first place in the State’s traditional Bone-In category, with Eurostyle Smallgoods, Bibra Lakes, second, and Princi Butchers, Fremantle, third.

“Judges were again impressed with the quality of entries and we hope this will help people select the perfect centrepiece for their festive feasts,” Mr Edwards said.

“While all traditional bone-in hams are proudly Australian, many people are surprised to find more than two thirds of ham sold in Australia is made from imported pork.

“So, if you’re buying a boneless ham, look for the pink PorkMark or the words Product of Australia.”

FarmWeekly

