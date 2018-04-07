FARMING businesses in Western Australia are struggling to keep permanent staff with the agricultural industry not being as attractive as it was for many.

South Stirlings farmer and 2015 Nuffield scholar Reece Curwen attended the Inspire Summit 2018, Perth, last week to share his findings on how to create a stable workplace.

Mr Curwen currently has 12 members working on his team and in the past he has had an unstable workforce.

“A few years ago we were losing 30 per cent of our workforce a year which was really hard when you are trying to create a stable place to work,” Mr Curwen said.

This issue led to him studying the business growth through employment.

Mr Curwen said the ag industry was hugely reliant on foreign labour and casual staff to get the job done.

“The backpacker system is just fantastic, they are only here for a short period of time, they want to work as many hours as possible and work as hard as they like to make as much money so they can enjoy the country,” he said.

“But this has resulted in us being very reliant on backpackers and we are always importing this expertise, we are training them up and teaching them, then they leave and we have to start the process again.”

Mr Curwen believes the most critical element about a business was the people and as a result people were the ultimate key to expansion and capturing opportunities at home.

“Trying to create an environment that people want to be a part of is really important to us,” he said.

Throughout his research, Mr Curwen discovered that in WA the number of people in rural areas was decreasing, the average age of the farmer was increasing and the industry as a whole isn’t appetising enough to encourage the next generation to come through and choose agriculture as a viable option.

Mr Curwen’s study objectives were to focus on what were the best ways to attract and engage the current labour force and how do you retain your team for the long run.

“If you attract, engage and retain you have made steps to becoming the employer of choice with higher staff retention,” he said.