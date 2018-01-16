THE Landmark mated Beef Female Sale at Boyanup last week was a sale of two parts.

At the top end, the best owner bred cattle attracted excellent support but those smaller and of lesser quality or late calving had auctioneer Tiny Holly working hard.

A total of 652 pregnancy-tested females were presented to buyers who were selective in their bidding.

Overall, 520 of the cattle penned sold to a top of $3500 to gross $1.125 million and average $2165.

Angus dominated the numbers with 402 of 497 sold, including the sale top of $3500, averaging $2257.

Red Angus offered and sold 29 to a top of $2700 and an average of $2203.

Murray Grey heifers saw 40 of 49 sell to a top of $2200 and a $1820 average, with all 38 offered Shorthorns selling to a $2100 top and an average of $1540.

A small number of Angus cross, Simangus and Simmental heifers struggled on the day.

There was no disputing the standout of the sale were the two pens of Angus sold by Frank Tomasi Nominees, Karridale, with the roomy, soft and growthy heifers head and shoulders above the rest.

Prepared and presented superbly by managers Kevin and Tracy Owen, the Tomasi bloodline heifers attracted heated competition before the first pen of eight sold to Roche Family Trust, Pemberton, for $3300.

The next eight then saw even more intense bidding before being knocked down for the top of $3500, with Lance Ockwell, bidding for Roche Family Trust, outlasting the opposition to keep them together.

The sale commenced with three pens of Angus needing no introduction from GD Muir & Co, Mordallup, with RH Omedei & Sons, Pemberton, taking the first two pens of eight heifers for $2750 and $2500.

These had a calving spread from March 2 until May 8.

Treeton Lake then sold three pens, with the first line of eight going to J & G Gilbert at $2300.

The next eight went to the one bold bid of $2200 from Brad Smith, buying for PP & B Smith, Busselton.

Murray River Farms, Waroona, then took the next pen for $2300, all with a similar calving spread.