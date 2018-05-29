IT’S a precious time right now in terms of international capital finding its way into agriculture but Australia is at genuine risk of being left behind.

This is what emerged from a panel session featuring experienced agribusiness finance people at Beef Australia, where concerns were raised in regards to Australian agriculture being in a position to capitalise on the current wave of investor interest.

Corporate executive David Goodfellow, who now heads up pension fund AustOn Corporation after several years running the agricultural business of China’s Zhejiang Rifa Holding Group, said there was no “great exponential curve of continuous improvement” occurring in the beef industry but rather disruption, or change, was quite cyclical.

It is about every 30 years we see the sort of phenomenon that is happening right now, he explained.

In the 1920s, it came in the form of country being opened up and developed; 30 years later it was profound investment from the English and Scots and that opened up new markets into Europe along with significant investment into the use of superphosphate.

Then the last wave, in the 1980s, involved the Japanese bringing money in.

“It didn’t take them long to realise not every Australia farm has the capacity to produce high quality beef every month of the year so rather than sell, they invested heavily into the feedlot industry,” he said.

“By 1991, the Japanese economy turned bad and a lot of that investment was returned to Japan but we were left with the legacy and have benefited for two decades.”

Corporate executive David Goodfellow speaking at Beef Australia in Rockhampton this month.

If you consider the background against which that wave of investment and improvement occurred in the 1980s, things were vastly different to what they are now, Mr Goodfellow argued.

“At that point in time, every state had three or four ag colleagues,” he said.