 

Alsha Baylee Salers bull wins show award

28 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Sharon Penfold, Alsha Baylee Salers, Cowaramup, with the supreme exhibit and grand champion bull selected by judge Andrew Cunningham, Blaweary Charolais stud, Bunbury.
Sharon Penfold, Alsha Baylee Salers, Cowaramup, with the supreme exhibit and grand champion bull selected by judge Andrew Cunningham, Blaweary Charolais stud, Bunbury.

THE 2017 Margaret River Show was held recently with three studs and a total of 11 head competing in the cattle judging.

Competition was light, due to the tough start to the growing season this year.

By the end of the day’s judging, judge Andrew Cunningham, Blaweary Charolais stud, Bunbury, singled out the Alsha Baylee Salers bull Macario as the grand champion bull and supreme exhibit of the show.

Coming in at reserve champion bull was a Dexter, Glenwarlock Le Bron, while grand champion female went to a Simmental, Topweight Bettina J024, and reserve champion female went to a Dexter, Glenwarlock Lady Lucinda.

Alsha Baylee Salers also took the awards for progeny pair and the beef classic (group of three animals).

Qualifiers for a State handling competition were the senior handler place getters Amanda Cavenagh, Elgin, who came first, Chelsea Kelley, Upper Swan, in second and Lauren Young, Margaret River, third place.

Organisers thanked all the sponsors who gave their support, without which the cattle section of the show wouldn’t run each year including Western Meat Packers, Rosabrook Vet, River Fresh IGA, Cowaramup Agencies, Glenbrae Hay Transport, Zoetis, Topweight, Elders Bunbury, Elders Margaret River, Doris Arthur and S & M Gale.

In addition to the beef section at this year’s show there was a small display from Dairy Australia and Western Dairy Young Dairy Network which included Holstein calves for interaction with the public to raise awareness and education in the dairy industry.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
light grey arrow
The "Lambs" I buy at the butcher in town are all hoggets ( I assume) as a big dorper lamb
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables