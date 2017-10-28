THE 2017 Margaret River Show was held recently with three studs and a total of 11 head competing in the cattle judging.

Competition was light, due to the tough start to the growing season this year.

By the end of the day’s judging, judge Andrew Cunningham, Blaweary Charolais stud, Bunbury, singled out the Alsha Baylee Salers bull Macario as the grand champion bull and supreme exhibit of the show.

Coming in at reserve champion bull was a Dexter, Glenwarlock Le Bron, while grand champion female went to a Simmental, Topweight Bettina J024, and reserve champion female went to a Dexter, Glenwarlock Lady Lucinda.

Alsha Baylee Salers also took the awards for progeny pair and the beef classic (group of three animals).

Qualifiers for a State handling competition were the senior handler place getters Amanda Cavenagh, Elgin, who came first, Chelsea Kelley, Upper Swan, in second and Lauren Young, Margaret River, third place.

Organisers thanked all the sponsors who gave their support, without which the cattle section of the show wouldn’t run each year including Western Meat Packers, Rosabrook Vet, River Fresh IGA, Cowaramup Agencies, Glenbrae Hay Transport, Zoetis, Topweight, Elders Bunbury, Elders Margaret River, Doris Arthur and S & M Gale.

In addition to the beef section at this year’s show there was a small display from Dairy Australia and Western Dairy Young Dairy Network which included Holstein calves for interaction with the public to raise awareness and education in the dairy industry.