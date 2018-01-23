THE previous winner of the Australian beef industry’s young ambassador award is encouraging other industry youth to nominate for the 2018 Rabobank Young Beef Ambassadorship.

The new representative will take-up a three year tenure as the beef industry youth representative across Australia, with the winner announced at Beef Australia 2018 in May at Rockhampton, Queensland.

Current Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador, Jason Schulz, received the award at Beef 2015.

He has represented youth in the beef industry from his base in South Australia and is well-known as a Limousin stud cattle breeder in southern Australia.

“South Australia is generally sheep and grain dominated, but the cattle industry is continually growing across the State and it’s great for the whole beef industry,” Mr Schulz said.

He said the buoyant cattle prices over the past two years had helped boost optimism both within South Australia’s cattle industry and the entire beef sector across the nation.

“It has been a real honour to represent young people in our beef industry and the ambassadorship has really helped improve my networking with important people in Australia’s beef industry,” he said.

“I’ve learnt a lot from all the people and networking opportunities offered to me as Rabobank’s Young Beef Ambassador over the past three years.

“I believe there’s many talented young people in our beef industry and the future looks very bright for beef.”

The Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador is open to nominees aged between 21 and 35 years old.

These nominees must show potential to be a significant leader and contributor to the beef industry, while demonstrating commitment and vision for the future of Australia’s beef industry.

The prestigious awards will be announced at the curtain-raising Beef 2018 dinner.

Supporting the young beef ambassador award since 2009, Rabobank Australia national manager of country banking, Todd Charteris, said investing in the next generation was key to ensuring the future viability of our beef industry.

p More information: Go to mla.com.au