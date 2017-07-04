HARVEST Road Beef general manager of livestock Kim McDougall has been selected as one of seven business leaders from across Australia to form the Red Meat Advisory Council’s Sustainability Steering Group (SSG).

The SSG was established as part of the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework and supports the strategy outlined in the Meat Industry Strategic Plan 2020.

It will run as an independent grassroots group to progress the framework following its 2017 report, which aims to ensure the longevity and prosperity of the Australian beef industry.

Mr McDougall said he was honoured to have been selected and hopes his appointment will be an opportunity to represent Western Australia’s key issues on a national level.

“It’s exciting to be able to get an opportunity to be part of the future of beef in Australia and also bring a WA perspective to it,” Mr McDougall said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to make a positive contribution to our industry and certainly at a peak industry body level.”

Mr McDougall is joined by Queensland cattle producer and Camm Agricultural Group chief executive officer Bryce Camm, who will chair the group, along with retiring S. Kidman & Co chief executive officer Greg Campbell, former Australian Lot Feeders Association president Jim Cudmore, Cattle Council of Australia vice chairman Tony Hegarty, Super Butcher managing director Susan McDonald and consultant and lawyer Michael Maxwell.

Mr McDougall said he was excited to work with a team of industry leaders from across the spectrum of the beef value chain.

“There’s some high quality folks on there and also a whole range of skills are being brought,” he said.

“There are people who have the ability to understand government and how it works and also to understand industry so it is a very appealing blend of skills.”

Mr McDougall joins the SSG with decades of experience in the industry.

As the newly appointed general manager for livestock at Andrew and Nicola Forrest’s Harvest Road Beef, Mr McDougall is responsible for all livestock procurement and the management of beef operations as part of the Forrest family’s Minderoo station properties.