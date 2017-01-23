THE push for mandatory price reporting of non-saleyard cattle sales and the price beef products trade at throughout the supply chain has ramped up as the fair trading watchdog puts its final touches on a market study into competition in the industry.

The feedback period on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) interim report, following a six-month investigation, has now closed and a final report is expected before March.

The Australian Beef Association (ABA) this week put out a call for the ACCC to be given more power to collect information in the wake of identifying 10-year-old data in the interim report on the percentage of the retail beef dollar producers receive.

Mandatory price reporting (MPR) has been put forward as a means of providing a clearer picture of where the profit in the supply chain sits in order to address what some see as unequal bargaining power between producers and the increasingly concentrated retail and processing sectors.

The ACCC interim report referred to information supplied by supermarket giant Coles in 2007 as to the breakdown of retail prices, which had the chain receiving just a 3pc margin and farmers receiving more than half the retail dollar.

ABA executive officer David Byard said that was 'entirely erroneous and misleading', with industry service provider figures indicating the average for the 10 years to 2015 was 32pc for farmers.

He said because retail giants chose not to give evidence for this market study, and were under no legal obligation to, outdated information was used.

The danger, he said, was legislative decisions on competition in the cattle game could be based on wrong data that would be to the producer's detriment.

ACCC agriculture commissioner Mick Keogh confirmed the 2007 data was the only information available to the authority at the retail level and acknowledged it was contentious.

However, it was used as an example of the sort of calculation that might be required, and how broad the information needed to be, if MPR was to be implemented, he said.