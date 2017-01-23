 

Beef producers want more watchdog powers

SHAN GOODWIN
23 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
ACCC agriculture commissioner Mick Keogh.
ACCC agriculture commissioner Mick Keogh.

THE push for mandatory price reporting of non-saleyard cattle sales and the price beef products trade at throughout the supply chain has ramped up as the fair trading watchdog puts its final touches on a market study into competition in the industry.

The feedback period on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) interim report, following a six-month investigation, has now closed and a final report is expected before March.

The Australian Beef Association (ABA) this week put out a call for the ACCC to be given more power to collect information in the wake of identifying 10-year-old data in the interim report on the percentage of the retail beef dollar producers receive.

Mandatory price reporting (MPR) has been put forward as a means of providing a clearer picture of where the profit in the supply chain sits in order to address what some see as unequal bargaining power between producers and the increasingly concentrated retail and processing sectors.

The ACCC interim report referred to information supplied by supermarket giant Coles in 2007 as to the breakdown of retail prices, which had the chain receiving just a 3pc margin and farmers receiving more than half the retail dollar.

ABA executive officer David Byard said that was 'entirely erroneous and misleading', with industry service provider figures indicating the average for the 10 years to 2015 was 32pc for farmers.

He said because retail giants chose not to give evidence for this market study, and were under no legal obligation to, outdated information was used.

The danger, he said, was legislative decisions on competition in the cattle game could be based on wrong data that would be to the producer's detriment.

ACCC agriculture commissioner Mick Keogh confirmed the 2007 data was the only information available to the authority at the retail level and acknowledged it was contentious.

However, it was used as an example of the sort of calculation that might be required, and how broad the information needed to be, if MPR was to be implemented, he said.

The interim report did not recommend mandatory price reporting as is used in the United States for Australia.

"One of the difficulties is the US beef industry is domestic-focussed and virtually every animal slaughtered is finished in a feedlot - it is a more standard supply chain," Mr Keogh said.

"Australia is supplying many international markets, from live exports to Japanese ox, and it is nowhere near as standard a product to report on.

"So it is questionable as to whether MPR would generate extra value for producers."

He said ABA's call for compulsory data gathering powers leads to a more general point in that the ACCC has two types of inquiries.

"One is internally-initiated and doesn't have any compulsory information gathering powers - it is the sort of market study we are doing here," he said.

"Where the study is initiated by the government, as is the case with the dairy market investigation we are just starting, the legislation confers powers of compulsory information gathering."

Mr Keogh said there had been substantial feedback received on the interim report, particularly from industry organisations.

Responses tended to be focussed on whether they agreed or disagreed with recommendations and there were 'no great surprises in positions taken', he said.

In response to processor and agent criticisms of small survey samples being used to back findings of uncompetitive behaviour at saleyards, Mr Keogh said the method was justified.

"Concerns were raised by producers about commission buyers and agents acting for both buyer and seller in one transaction," he said.

"The industry group's response was that never happened.

"To check whether that stacked up, we collected random data from a small number of sales.

"It was never meant to be a comprehensive study, rather a test to see if that did in fact occur.

"It took only a small number of samples to conclude the situation did occur."

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmOnline
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
People need to get their facts straight before they make a story like this. This fire was
light grey arrow
I have worked as a shearer for 50 + Years many sheds just the same as when I first
light grey arrow
If any complains about this then, they simply aren't Australian and as Bob Hawke famously said
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables