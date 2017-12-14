 

Beef’s cost-price squeeze eases

SHAN GOODWIN
14 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Beef consultant Ian McLean, Bush Agribusiness.
Beef consultant Ian McLean, Bush Agribusiness.

A NEW era of profitability in beef is dawning and the key to taking advantage will be directly addressing the key drivers of productivity: land, labour and livestock.

This is the message to come out of what is arguably one of the more valuable beef industry reports to be released, given its independence, focus on family-operated businesses and the experience of its co-authors, long-serving consultants Phil Holmes and Ian McLean.

The cost-price squeeze that has been a constant brake on profitability lifts is easing, providing a tailwind for producers wanting to address barriers to profit, the consultants say.

Their analysis, titled The Australian Beef Report, shows declining terms of trade - a familiar story across agriculture as production becomes more efficient - has levelled out over the past two decades and in is now in fact on a slight incline.

“Even if it is just a temporary pause, it means productivity gains made by industry right now can be added to the bottom line,” Mr McLean said.

At least 2 per cent per annum of productivity gains, which was previously required just to stay ahead of declining terms of trade, is now available to savvy producers, the report indicates.

Among quite a number of eye-opening findings in the report was the fact just 25 per cent of businesses were generating all the industry profit.

That top quarter, which the authors have called the Best, are generating healthy profits that, after a reasonable wage has been paid to the owners working in the business, are able to pay interest and have funds left over to repay debt, fund expansion, fund retirement and allocate for succession and future downturns.

So why have three quarters of producers stayed in the cattle business for so long if they are barely staying afloat?

“Not everyone is profit-motivated, some are happy to be just in it for the lifestyle,” Mr McLean said.

“Also, when we do this analysis we include a full value of owner wages - over $100,000 for two people working fulltime in the business.

“That means our reported position is often different to the cash position because people aren’t drawing the full amount as a wage.”

Thirdly, he acknowledges for many analysis of their business doesn’t go beyond an annual tax return so it’s possible some producers aren’t aware of their true business performance.

The good news is the time is ripe for individual businesses to improve their situation, particularly with that tailwind.

The authors identified two barriers to profit for commercial beef production - lack of operating scale and lack of operating efficiency.

They concede the first is very difficult to address through lack of capital but the second is within grasp and can be addressed systematically, they say.

Almost all the benefit will come through improved management, according to Dr Holmes.

“One area is genetics - management improvements can be leveraged up by the power of superior, objectively-described genetics working the background.”

That can come at no additional cost, the consultants say.

“Well-described bulls of good quality do not necessarily cost more than those with no objective data at all,” Mr McLean explained.

“Industry at the moment is not placing a premium on well-described genetics, which presents an opportunity for people who want to seek out objectively-described, superior genetics and source them without paying more.”

The Australian Beef Report has been reviewed and endorsed by leading industry figures including Don Heatley, Angus Hobson and Lewis Kahn.

It is available at www.bushagri.com/au/abr.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
light grey arrow
i was 15 years old when I went up to liveringa station in 1961.with j.drakebrockman . the old
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables