A NEW era of profitability in beef is dawning and the key to taking advantage will be directly addressing the key drivers of productivity: land, labour and livestock.

This is the message to come out of what is arguably one of the more valuable beef industry reports to be released, given its independence, focus on family-operated businesses and the experience of its co-authors, long-serving consultants Phil Holmes and Ian McLean.

The cost-price squeeze that has been a constant brake on profitability lifts is easing, providing a tailwind for producers wanting to address barriers to profit, the consultants say.

Their analysis, titled The Australian Beef Report, shows declining terms of trade - a familiar story across agriculture as production becomes more efficient - has levelled out over the past two decades and in is now in fact on a slight incline.

“Even if it is just a temporary pause, it means productivity gains made by industry right now can be added to the bottom line,” Mr McLean said.

At least 2 per cent per annum of productivity gains, which was previously required just to stay ahead of declining terms of trade, is now available to savvy producers, the report indicates.

Among quite a number of eye-opening findings in the report was the fact just 25 per cent of businesses were generating all the industry profit.

That top quarter, which the authors have called the Best, are generating healthy profits that, after a reasonable wage has been paid to the owners working in the business, are able to pay interest and have funds left over to repay debt, fund expansion, fund retirement and allocate for succession and future downturns.

So why have three quarters of producers stayed in the cattle business for so long if they are barely staying afloat?

“Not everyone is profit-motivated, some are happy to be just in it for the lifestyle,” Mr McLean said.

“Also, when we do this analysis we include a full value of owner wages - over $100,000 for two people working fulltime in the business.