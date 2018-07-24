WESTERN Australia’s northern pastoralists will have access to a new round of Business Improvement Grants (BIG) to boost their cattle operations.

Applications for round two are now open, building on the success of the original program which saw 48 pastoral businesses, including 12 indigenous businesses, benefit from the grants.

Under BIG Round 2, enterprises can apply for a reimbursement of up to $25,000, excluding GST, to carry out a business improvement review and develop a business plan, and assist with making business improvements.

BIG is an incentive program for commercial cattle producers in the Kimberley and Pilbara to increase their market competitiveness and growth, providing business advice and mentoring support.

Eligible existing participants of the first BIG program have also been invited to apply for up to $3000 for further annual reviews of their business performance and plans.

This will help drive ongoing business improvement and provide five years of benchmarking data to identify strengths and weaknesses within individual enterprises and across the industry.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said beef production was a powerful driver of regional economies in WA’s north and North West – and there were real opportunities to grow, particularly for Aboriginal pastoral businesses.

“The Business Improvement Grants program will strengthen our pastoral businesses in the Pilbara and Kimberley, building a modern, energised and resilient northern beef industry,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“The McGowan government is continuing to direct support at the grassroots level, which leads to stronger businesses, best practices and jobs growth in the north.”

Kimberley and Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association (KPCA) chief executive officer Emma White said they were “really pleased to see the announcement relating to round 2 of the Business Improvement Grants”.

“Of the previous Northern Beef Futures program (now Northern Beef Development and based out of Broome) - the Business Improvement Grants program was one of the best areas the KPCA thought was of benefit to pastoralists.”

For more information or to submit a grant application, visit http://www.agric.wa.gov.au/r4r/no rthern-beef-development-project.

Applications close Friday, August 10, 2018.