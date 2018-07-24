 

BIG boost for northern beef producers

24 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Business Improvement Grants are for Kimberley and Pilbara cattle producers to improve thier cattle operations.
Business Improvement Grants are for Kimberley and Pilbara cattle producers to improve thier cattle operations.

WESTERN Australia’s northern pastoralists will have access to a new round of Business Improvement Grants (BIG) to boost their cattle operations.

Applications for round two are now open, building on the success of the original program which saw 48 pastoral businesses, including 12 indigenous businesses, benefit from the grants.

Under BIG Round 2, enterprises can apply for a reimbursement of up to $25,000, excluding GST, to carry out a business improvement review and develop a business plan, and assist with making business improvements.

BIG is an incentive program for commercial cattle producers in the Kimberley and Pilbara to increase their market competitiveness and growth, providing business advice and mentoring support.

Eligible existing participants of the first BIG program have also been invited to apply for up to $3000 for further annual reviews of their business performance and plans.

This will help drive ongoing business improvement and provide five years of benchmarking data to identify strengths and weaknesses within individual enterprises and across the industry.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said beef production was a powerful driver of regional economies in WA’s north and North West – and there were real opportunities to grow, particularly for Aboriginal pastoral businesses.

“The Business Improvement Grants program will strengthen our pastoral businesses in the Pilbara and Kimberley, building a modern, energised and resilient northern beef industry,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“The McGowan government is continuing to direct support at the grassroots level, which leads to stronger businesses, best practices and jobs growth in the north.”

Kimberley and Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association (KPCA) chief executive officer Emma White said they were “really pleased to see the announcement relating to round 2 of the Business Improvement Grants”.

“Of the previous Northern Beef Futures program (now Northern Beef Development and based out of Broome) - the Business Improvement Grants program was one of the best areas the KPCA thought was of benefit to pastoralists.”

For more information or to submit a grant application, visit http://www.agric.wa.gov.au/r4r/no rthern-beef-development-project.

Applications close Friday, August 10, 2018.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables