WHETHER you are looking for Friesian steers or beef cattle, Landmark’s November Boyanup store cattle sale is the place to head.
The sale on Friday, November 3, will commence at 1pm and will present an excellent opportunity for producers as the Landmark South West team is set to offer 1500 store cattle with a range of breeding, ages and weights to meet buyers’ requirements.
The yarding will include a large offering of Friesian steers ranging from poddies to two-year-old steers.
There will also be a strong presence of beef steers and heifers as this year’s calves start to hit the yards in numbers.
Landmark South West sales co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said this month’s yarding would present very well and there would be something for everyone.
“It will be an outstanding yarding of store cattle from regular vendors,” he said.
“There will be increased beef numbers in this sale as we start to see this season’s weaners hit the market, and a feature of the beef line-up will be some big lines of calves from regular vendors that sell their calves at this time of the year.
“Along with the good line-up of beef cattle we will also have an equally impressive offering of Friesian steers and a sizable run of cows.”
The sale will kick off with a good run of older Friesian steers, and offering the largest drafts will be J Baguley, who will truck in 34 black and white steers aged 18-20 months, while VJ & VD Morabito, Harvey, will truck in 29 Frieisian steers which are slightly older at 20-24mo.
Other sizable lines to be presented in these pens will come from Thompson Brook, which has nominated 26 steers (18-22mo) and DE Craigie & Son, Harvey, which will have 24 steers (20-22mo) on offer.
There will be a good numbers of Friesian steers in the 12-18mo age bracket in the sale from regular vendors.
After offering large runs of Friesian steers in the past few months NL & E Haddon, Busselton, will be back again this month with another big run of 100 black and whites, making them the biggest vendor in the Friesian steer section.
The 16-18mo steers are all owner-bred and reared by the Haddons, who are currently milking 1300 cows.
Mr Mosca said the steers were well-grown and ready to go back out in the paddock and continue growing.
Also offering in this age bracket will be A & PE Pratico, Greenbushes, with 30 steers (14-16mo).
The biggest vendors in the younger lines will be regular vendor Mahaffey Family Trust, Benger, which has nominated 30 steers aged 9-10 months, while SP & LD Harris, Dardanup, will also present 30 steers which will be slightly older at 8-12mo.
The biggest vendor in the beef lanes will be Lanstal Pty Ltd, Pinjarra, with its nomination of 120 Shorthorn heifers.
The 6mo calves are based on The Grove Shorthorn bloodlines and were weaned a month ago.
Landmark Boyanup agent Chris Waddingham said the young lightweight heifers would present well after being well weaned and looked after.
“They are nice, young, fresh heifers despite coming off a block which has been a bit tight on feed,” he said.
“The offering will weigh between 160-210kg.”
Another big vendor in the beef offering will be Narembeen producers T & R Ashmore, who have nominated 100 calves (50 steers and 50 heifers).
The 10mo calves are sired by Young Guns Murray Grey bulls and out of Angus and Murray Grey cows.
Landmark Waroona agent Richard Pollock, who looks after the Ashmore account, said the calves would weigh 300 to 360 kilograms and would be weaned just prior to the sale.
“They are ideal feedlot cattle coming out of the cereal growing area,” he said.
Matching the Ashmores for numbers will be Shalimar Holdings, Pinjarra, which will truck in 100 Angus calves (60 steers and 40 heifers).
The pure Angus calves are 8mo and are being offered earlier than normal due to the season.
The calves will weigh 270-340kg.
Collie operation Buckingham Beef will also present a sizable line of Angus calves, after nominating 60 calves (30 steers and 30 heifers).
Mr Pollock said the 8mo calves will weigh between 280-380kg.
For buyers looking for pure Murray Grey steers, the offering of 50 calves from Hampden Farm, Donnybrook, may be just the go.
The 6-7mo steers are based on the operation’s own Hampden Farm stud and Monterey bloodlines.
Landmark Donnybrook representative Dean Taaffe said the calves would average about 240-250kg and present well.
“They are good light calves which are ready to go on the grass for backgrounding,” he said.
A nice line of 40 SimAngus sired calves (20 steers and 20 heifers) from GW & J Oliver, Kirup, will suit buyers looking for something with a Euro influence.
The 9mo calves, which will weigh 340-380kg, are sired by Bonnydale SimAngus bulls and are out of Angus cows.
The sale will round out with a good offering of cows and the biggest vendor in these pens will be Shanakill Holdings, Pinjarra.
The Pinjarra operation has nominated 30 mixed age Angus cows which have been running with an Angus bull since July 1.
Mr Pollock said the cows were purchased at the Diamond Tree Angus dispersal and are only on the market due to the season.
“They are medium to large frame cows with an excellent temperament,” he said.
“They are good producers and have just had big (340-360kg) calves weaned off them.”