WHETHER you are looking for Friesian steers or beef cattle, Landmark’s November Boyanup store cattle sale is the place to head.

The sale on Friday, November 3, will commence at 1pm and will present an excellent opportunity for producers as the Landmark South West team is set to offer 1500 store cattle with a range of breeding, ages and weights to meet buyers’ requirements.

The yarding will include a large offering of Friesian steers ranging from poddies to two-year-old steers.

There will also be a strong presence of beef steers and heifers as this year’s calves start to hit the yards in numbers.

Landmark South West sales co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said this month’s yarding would present very well and there would be something for everyone.

“It will be an outstanding yarding of store cattle from regular vendors,” he said.

“There will be increased beef numbers in this sale as we start to see this season’s weaners hit the market, and a feature of the beef line-up will be some big lines of calves from regular vendors that sell their calves at this time of the year.

“Along with the good line-up of beef cattle we will also have an equally impressive offering of Friesian steers and a sizable run of cows.”

The sale will kick off with a good run of older Friesian steers, and offering the largest drafts will be J Baguley, who will truck in 34 black and white steers aged 18-20 months, while VJ & VD Morabito, Harvey, will truck in 29 Frieisian steers which are slightly older at 20-24mo.

Other sizable lines to be presented in these pens will come from Thompson Brook, which has nominated 26 steers (18-22mo) and DE Craigie & Son, Harvey, which will have 24 steers (20-22mo) on offer.

There will be a good numbers of Friesian steers in the 12-18mo age bracket in the sale from regular vendors.

After offering large runs of Friesian steers in the past few months NL & E Haddon, Busselton, will be back again this month with another big run of 100 black and whites, making them the biggest vendor in the Friesian steer section.