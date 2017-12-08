THE opportunity to compete in the Charolais Silver Calf competition at last week’s Elders Boyanup special weaner sale resulted in an outstanding yarding of Charolais-sired calves and a price rise of 20 cents a kilogram on previous sales.

The competition was sponsored by WA Charolais breeders and aimed to help highlight the benefits the breed could offer WA beef producers.

Buyers responded accordingly with steer prices reaching heights of $1290 and the heifers making $1137.

The competition was held for the best pen of six or more, either steers or heifers, demonstrating the Charolais characteristics that influence profitability.

The total prize pool was worth more than $1700 and the winner received a $200 merchandise voucher donated by Elders, $500 cash and a $500 bull sale credit from the WA Charolais Society.

Second place received $300, third $200 and a large hamper was awarded as the lucky vendor prize.

The 22 pens were scored out of 100 points, giving a maximum of 40 points for evenness, 30 points for shape/muscling, 15 points for presentation, 10 points for judges’ discretion and five points for temperament.

Brunswick beef producer Rodney Galati had the challenge of judging the 205 calves nominated by the seven vendors.

A pen of 13 Charolais-Angus cross steers exhibited by Gavin Russell, Callanish Grazing, Thompsons Brook, came out on top.

The 385 kilogram youngsters were given 88 points overall and Mr Galati said they were the most uniform of the groups.

“They were exceptionally even and had plenty of length and depth to them,” he said.

“The calves had a lot of growth potential and I believe would suit almost any market.”

The quality calves were purchased by local Landmark agent Chris Waddingham for $1272 and 330c/kg.

A similar line of 13 heifers nominated by the Thompsons Brook operation placed third.

The line of Charolais-Angus cross females scored 86 points, weighed 315kg and during the sale was snapped up by Mr Galati for a undisclosed buyer at $990 and 314c/kg.