JUST how much beef hobby farming is going on is showing up in the latest agricultural census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, along with the fact the north is leading the herd rebuild.

The ABS has the total number of beef cattle at 22,306,275 at June 30 2016, which is down one per cent on the 2014-15 figure.

However, a change in collection methodology where the ABS has lifted the cut-off bar by taking the Estimated Value of Agricultural Operations (EVAO) base to $40,000, rather than its previous $5000 minimum, has come into play.

Analysts believe it effectively means around two million head weren’t accounted for, with around 20 per cent less producers surveyed.

Add in the 2.7m head dairy herd, which the ABS counts separately, and the figure is in line with Meat and Livestock Australia estimates.

Interestingly, given the record high cattle prices, a larger portion of producers with smaller beef herds would have made it into that higher $40,000 bracket in this survey than would typically be the case.

What that tells us, says MLA’s market information boss Ben Thomas, is there are now a lot of smaller holding beef farms in the mix.

While the beef herd is at its smallest this decade, it hasn’t dropped as low as it did in the late 1980s when it was south of the 22 million mark.

ABS statisticians said the decline in herd size aligned with industry expectations, although the story varied by region.

“In the NT and some parts of Queensland there were more favourable conditions for pastures and we are seeing the start of herd rebuilding in those areas in 2015-16,” said the director of the ABS’ environment and agriculture statistics section Lauren Binns.

Good pasture conditions in Queensland - which has the largest numbers of cattle - late in the survey period actually led to an increase in heifers and calves but that was offset by a decline in all other beef cattle.

The Queensland beef cattle herd was 10,390,122 at the end of June, 2016.