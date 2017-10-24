THE WA cattle market has seen a drop both in prices and numbers yarded for more than four weeks, with things expected to remain the same in the short-term.

Elders Muchea market reached its year high on March 30 this year when vealer steers averaged 417 cents per kilogram ranging from 340-432c/kg.

Last week Elders reported the declining price trend to a low of 280c/kg for vealer beef steers, 250c/kg for yearling beef steers and a further decrease to 165c/kg for cows.

Those prices are way down on this time last year when prices were at 350c/kg for vealers, 320c/kg for yearling beef steers and 255c/kg for cows.

Despite the slide in prices and the lack of numbers at the markets, there is a sense of optimism among livestock agents that things are just playing out as expected.

Landmark national livestock manager Leon Giglia said the WA cattle market correction came in July as expected.

“The market has eased as anticipated but the it will settle and find its place,” Mr Giglia said.

“The seasonal conditions are impacting the market at this point.

“I believe we will return to 2016 figures once we get the spring flush out of the way – which is not a long period of time.

“There is no expectation it will rise to the height of early 2017.”

Mr Giglia said producers were looking for consistency in the market, and while the trend was a drop off in numbers around this time of the year, there was an expectation for it to improve after the spring flush.

Elders State livestock manager Geoff Shipp said prices were still good for cattle in WA, despite the downward slide, and expected the market to “hold where it is” before picking up again.

“I’d be surprised if it got up to the past highs,” Mr Shipp said.

He said processors and exporters had found it difficult to continue the pricing of last year, which had shown in the prices coming back in recent livestock sales.

“We have definitely seen a shortage in numbers generally,” Mr Shipp said.

“However, on Monday we saw quite good prices for cows at Muchea.”