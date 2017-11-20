 

Competition to show Charolais benefits

20 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
WA Charolais breeders are giving commercial breeders with Charolais-sired calves the chance to show off their weaners in a Charolais "Silver Calf" weaner competition this year.

CHAROLAIS breeders are offering their clients the opportunity to compete in a Charolais “Silver Calf” weaner competition.

Commercial breeders with Charolais-sired calves can nominate to one of two Boyanup special weaner sales.

The first sale is on Wednesday, November 29, conducted by Elders and the second will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, hosted by Landmark.

Charolais breeders are offering prizes of $1000 cash and a $500 voucher to use at a 2018 WA Charolais auction sale.

WA Charolais president Andrew Thompson said the competition would help highlight the benefits the Charolais breed can offer WA beef producers.

“The extra performance that Charolais sires can inject into a commercial herd equates to money in the pocket for no extra work or stocking rate,” he said.

The competition is for the best pen of weaners, either steers or heifers, demonstrating the Charolais characteristics that influence profitability.

The Charolais breed slogan is “Cross into Profit” and the results are evident when the Charolais cross calves hit the scales.

The advantages introduced with cross breeding through heterosis have been documented conclusively and this led to the growth of the European sector in the Australian cattle industry.

Research conducted at Grafton DPI station indicated Charolais-Hereford progeny were 25 kilograms heavier at 14 months compared to Angus-Hereford progeny.

In WA, Charolais have clicked with the beef-based commercial herds and the popular first-cross dairy mothers.

The Charolais cross calves take advantage of the milking ability of the dairy-cross dam and excel at hitting specifications straight off the dam.

The “Silver Calf” weaner competition is free to enter and is open to any Charolais-sired weaners.

Organisers expect some exceptional calves which will have had the advantage of a good local spring.

More information: call Jim Quilty on 0419 953 489.

FarmWeekly

