INTO its fourth year, the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge attracted one of its biggest crowds ever to its annual field day held at Willyung Farms, Albany, recently.

With more than 200 people through the gate, the organising committee was overjoyed with the response to the field day and the continued interest in the competition.

This interest was further reinforced when more teams entered the competition than last year, with 61 this year, compared to 59 last year.

Teams comprise of one heifer and two steers and attendees at the field day were provided with an update of how these teams were performing in terms of weight gains after being weighed on March 13.

Sandy Lyon, whose Willyung Farms feedlot hosts the competition, said the weather had been ideal for fattening cattle.

“We have had a mild summer and this has led to good daily weight gains,” he said.

“It is clear that given the competition is in its fourth year, producers are improving how cattle are being presented and it was noticeable at the induction stage on January 8 that this was the best presentation of teams yet.

“The combination of this and the weather have seen weight gains up across the board compared to last year and it will be interesting to see the results at the end of the competition.”

Harvey Beef livestock buyer Johnathan Green reiterated this sentiment, saying the statistics showed there was a big improvement in daily weight gain.

“Most entrants performed some form of pre-induction regime with their teams this year,” he said.

“From induction, all cattle are treated the same and so the competition is fair and consistent for all producers.

“In 2016, at the induction stage the teams averaged 335 kilogram and gained 1.65kg a day, in 2017 the average weight was 346kg with a 1.65kg a day gain, while this year the teams averaged 334kg at induction but are gaining 1.76kg a day at this point.”

The average weight for all cattle entered in the competition when weighed on March 13 was 447kg, with heifers averaging 444kg and steers 449kg.