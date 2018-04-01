 

Crowds turn out for field day

TRAVIS KING
01 Apr, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
A look at the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge competition cattle from a different angle. In total there are 61 teams competing in this year's challenge and more than 200 people turned out to last week's field day to inspect their progress. Photo taken by drone supplied by Ed Riggall, AgPro Management.

A look at the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge competition cattle from a different angle. In total there are 61 teams competing in this year's challenge and more than 200 people turned out to last week's field day to inspect their progress. Photo taken by drone supplied by Ed Riggall, AgPro Management.

Checking out the teams entered in this year's Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge were Sue Nettleton (left), Unison Limousins, Boyanup, Harvey Beef livestock buyer Johnathon Green, Elders territory sales manager David Lindberg and James Lyall, Bernlea Pastoral Grazing Company, Jerramungup.

Checking out the teams entered in this year's Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge were Sue Nettleton (left), Unison Limousins, Boyanup, Harvey Beef livestock buyer Johnathon Green, Elders territory sales manager David Lindberg and James Lyall, Bernlea Pastoral Grazing Company, Jerramungup.

INTO its fourth year, the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge attracted one of its biggest crowds ever to its annual field day held at Willyung Farms, Albany, recently.

With more than 200 people through the gate, the organising committee was overjoyed with the response to the field day and the continued interest in the competition.

This interest was further reinforced when more teams entered the competition than last year, with 61 this year, compared to 59 last year.

Teams comprise of one heifer and two steers and attendees at the field day were provided with an update of how these teams were performing in terms of weight gains after being weighed on March 13.

Sandy Lyon, whose Willyung Farms feedlot hosts the competition, said the weather had been ideal for fattening cattle.

“We have had a mild summer and this has led to good daily weight gains,” he said.

“It is clear that given the competition is in its fourth year, producers are improving how cattle are being presented and it was noticeable at the induction stage on January 8 that this was the best presentation of teams yet.

“The combination of this and the weather have seen weight gains up across the board compared to last year and it will be interesting to see the results at the end of the competition.”

Harvey Beef livestock buyer Johnathan Green reiterated this sentiment, saying the statistics showed there was a big improvement in daily weight gain.

“Most entrants performed some form of pre-induction regime with their teams this year,” he said.

“From induction, all cattle are treated the same and so the competition is fair and consistent for all producers.

“In 2016, at the induction stage the teams averaged 335 kilogram and gained 1.65kg a day, in 2017 the average weight was 346kg with a 1.65kg a day gain, while this year the teams averaged 334kg at induction but are gaining 1.76kg a day at this point.”

The average weight for all cattle entered in the competition when weighed on March 13 was 447kg, with heifers averaging 444kg and steers 449kg.

The largest gain so far was found in a team of Sussex-Angus cross entered by the competition hosts, Willyung Pty Ltd.

The team has so far gained 145kg in total, with an average induction weight of 325kg going to an average weight of 470kg, when weighed on March 13.

Not far behind, with a weight gain of 144kg, was a team of Angus entered by Rayview Park Pty Ltd, Kalgan.

This team went into induction with an average weight of 382kg and returned a 526kg average weight on March 13.

Also breaking the 140kg weight-gain mark was another team of Angus entered by SJ Panizza Family Trust, Albany, which gained 141kg in total.

This team registered a 352kg average weight at induction and had moved to 493kg on feed.

Other teams to perform well in the weight gain stakes was a team of Murray Grey-Sussex-Angus cross from Stuart and Sheena Smith, Narrikup, with a total gain of 134kg.

This team averaged 305kg at induction and had grown to 439kg on feed.

Another team from Willyung Pty Ltd was performing well weight-wise with the Sussex-Angus cross heifer and steers gaining 130kg in total.

The heaviest team at induction came from the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark, whose team of Angus weighed in at 393kg.

Second heaviest was a team from Rayview Park Pty Ltd, with a pen of Angus that weighed 386kg.

At the mid-March weighing, another team from Rayview was found to be the heaviest overall at an average weight of 526kg, while the Denmark Ag team was third at 522kg.

Harvey Beef livestock buyer Campbell Nettleton said it was a fantastic competition and Harvey Beef was eagerly awaiting the results in May.

“Congratulations needs to go to the producers,” he said.

“There has been a constant improvement of cattle entered in this competition since it began and when I inspected the teams in January, when they went into induction, you could throw a blanket over them, they were so even.

“Looking at them today, you could again throw a blanket over them as they are very consistent in quality and that is great to see.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables