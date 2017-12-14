SUPPLYING carcase feedback to the farmgate in a way that facilitates the production of higher yields and better eating quality was the way to unlock future value in the beef game.

Tom Maguire, from Australia’s second largest meat processor Teys Australia, says technologies supporting objective animal and carcase measurement are evolving at a rate of knots and will support accurate individual assessment and feedback.

There was no shortage of data, it just wasn’t “useable” at the moment - it had to make its way back to the producer in a way they could take action on, he said.

Teys is a big advocate for value based marketing (VBM) - payment on the basis of actual weight and quality.

It’s the way the beef industry can most efficiently deliver to the consumer a product that meets their needs - and in doing that lies the opportunity to lift returns to all sectors of the supply chain, according to Teys.

Mr Maguire told hundreds of beef producers at an industry breakfast in Alice Springs recently the current grid system was not doing the job of communicating to the people who grow the animals what the true value of a carcase was.

In condemned offal alone, his estimate is there is $100 million in lost opportunity for the industry that could be rectified “just by giving people data they can use.”

VBM wasn’t just about unlocking potential value - it was about survival, he said.

Two years ago Teys ticked over 70 years and took the opportunity to sit down as a business and work out how it was going to be there for 70 more, he said.

“We said to ourselves there is no hope if we keep doing the same thing,” he said.

To remind us “how important we’re not”, he pointed out there were a billion head of cattle around the planet (compared to Australia’s 26 odd million).

“What that tells is that in export markets we don’t get too much say,” Mr Maguire said.

The industry had to recognise how expensive Australian beef was in world terms and compared to other proteins.