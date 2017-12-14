 

Data you can use: Coming soon from Teys

SHAN GOODWIN
14 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Teys' Tom Maguire in Alice Springs:
Teys' Tom Maguire in Alice Springs: "Data has to be delivered to producers in a way they can act on."

SUPPLYING carcase feedback to the farmgate in a way that facilitates the production of higher yields and better eating quality was the way to unlock future value in the beef game.

Tom Maguire, from Australia’s second largest meat processor Teys Australia, says technologies supporting objective animal and carcase measurement are evolving at a rate of knots and will support accurate individual assessment and feedback.

There was no shortage of data, it just wasn’t “useable” at the moment - it had to make its way back to the producer in a way they could take action on, he said.

Teys is a big advocate for value based marketing (VBM) - payment on the basis of actual weight and quality.

It’s the way the beef industry can most efficiently deliver to the consumer a product that meets their needs - and in doing that lies the opportunity to lift returns to all sectors of the supply chain, according to Teys.

Mr Maguire told hundreds of beef producers at an industry breakfast in Alice Springs recently the current grid system was not doing the job of communicating to the people who grow the animals what the true value of a carcase was.

In condemned offal alone, his estimate is there is $100 million in lost opportunity for the industry that could be rectified “just by giving people data they can use.”

VBM wasn’t just about unlocking potential value - it was about survival, he said.

Two years ago Teys ticked over 70 years and took the opportunity to sit down as a business and work out how it was going to be there for 70 more, he said.

“We said to ourselves there is no hope if we keep doing the same thing,” he said.

To remind us “how important we’re not”, he pointed out there were a billion head of cattle around the planet (compared to Australia’s 26 odd million).

“What that tells is that in export markets we don’t get too much say,” Mr Maguire said.

The industry had to recognise how expensive Australian beef was in world terms and compared to other proteins.

“Playing in the commodity market is not a way to keep shareholders interested in our business for the long term,” Mr Maguire said.

“We must evolve to survive.

“We have to give the consumer what they want because in the end none of us earn a dollar if it isn’t for the person putting their hand in their pocket to pay for a meal, a hide or byproducts.

“And we know (from Meat and Livestock Australia willingness-to-pay research) that if we do the job well, consumers will pay more.”

In the past 12 months, Teys has been working to get systems in place that resembled the video referee or third umpire in terms of carcase measurement.

This included dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), which the company viewed as a prerequisite for automation.

Making the grid system transparent and objective would link in with continued work on collaborative relationships, Mr Maguire said.

“The message is we are selling beef brands around the world to customers, we can’t continue to do that if we don’t have the supply,” he said.

“It’s no good making promises if we can’t deliver.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
light grey arrow
i was 15 years old when I went up to liveringa station in 1961.with j.drakebrockman . the old
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables