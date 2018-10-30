ENTRIES close soon for the annual Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge (HBG2P), WA’s only beef supply chain competition. Thursday, November 8, is the deadline for producers, commercial and stud breeders alike, to nominate teams of young cattle for the objectively measured challenge. The challenge is administered by The Albany Agricultural Society Inc which is a not for profit organisation and a committee of volunteers, all involved in the beef industry, co-ordinating the running of the challenge and associated events. It is a unique cattle competition because it is 100 per cent commercially focused and assesses cattle only on objective traits important for profitability and efficiency through the supply chain, allowing producers to benchmark and improve their bottom line. Cattle producers from Esperance to Geraldton enter a team of three owner bred animals of two steers and one heifer. All competition animals begin the grain feeding period on the same day and are fed the same ration. Points are allocated based on cattle performance throughout the supply chain and results, including all data, are provided to competitors and sponsors. By taking part in the HBG2P beef producers can gain a greater awareness of the requirements of the market and the supply chain. It is vital for producers to gain a better understanding of how their cattle perform past the farmgate, facilitating the development of stronger herds and profitability, developing more sustainable supply chains and building industry capacity to supply new and emerging markets. HBG2P event co-ordinator Sheena Smith said given the feedback from the number of entries received in the past, the competition had been extremely popular with producers looking to further their knowledge of their cattle breeding objectives. “The previous challenges have shown any breed of cattle can win, with Euro cross, British Breed and British cross type cattle taking out top prizes since the competition started,” Ms Smith said.

“Those that have been in the competition from the outset really value the data and are able to make decisions on breeding types for best dollar return outcome.” Ms Smith said all competitors would receive one free pass to the field day on March 19, 2019, which has an impressive line-up of six speakers and the opportunity to view the cattle before processing. Gary and Floss Thomas, Tungamah Speckle Park stud, Gingin, have participated in the HBG2P since its second year in 2016 with a team of first-cross Speckle Park cattle. The Thomas family run their Tungamah stud in conjunction with a commercial breeding herd consisting of 50 per cent first-cross Speckle Park females and some second cross females, with mostly Murray Grey and some Angus in the cross. Their commercial calves are targeted at the feeder market. “The challenge is good for promoting the Speckle Park breed and benchmarking the performance of your breeding against other cattle in a commercial feedlot situation,” Mr Thomas said. “We also enjoy the social side of the competition and are looking to nominate two teams this year.” Brad Kupsch, Tara Limousin and Angus stud, Allanooka, took part in the challenge for the first time last year with a pen of Limousin-Angus cross cattle. Mr Kupsch said he enjoyed the competition for its relevance to the industry that all cattle producers were part of at some stage. “It’s great how it focuses on all the key elements along the production line, consumer satisfaction and producer profits,” Mr Kupsch said. “It keeps the lotfeeder in the loop in terms of what to target and provides the breeder with good feedback to whether they are on track with the right product. “We don’t participate in led stud stock show competitions, but we were pretty excited to enter Gate 2 Plate last year.” Another producer who has been involved with the HBG2P for many years now is Kevin Nettleton who runs Unison Limousins at Boyanup. “We already have a purebred Limousin team nominated for this year’s challenge,” Mr Nettleton said.