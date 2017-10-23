ENTRIES are now open for the 2018 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge.

Now in its fourth year, the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge is continuing to grow in popularity, with producers keen to enter their cattle and gain valuable commercial performance feedback.

Places in the competition are limited and fill up on a first come, first-served basis, so if you want to be guaranteed a spot, get your entries in now.

Entries for the 2018 event will close 5pm, Wednesday November 1, and please note the change to the way the entry fee payment is structured, with a deposit of only $450 necessary at the initial registration.

The remaining fee of $1200 will be taken out of the proceeds from the cattle at the completion of the competition.

This is due to the support of Landmark Finance, with no associated fees attached.

The entry fee covers all costs associated with grain-finishing cattle in a normal commercial situation, including feedlot costs, transport, management tags and induction medications.

Challenge event co-ordinator Sheena Smith said given the feedback from the number of entries received in the past, the competition had been extremely popular with producers looking to further their knowledge of their cattle breeding objectives.

“The previous three challenges have shown any breed of cattle can win, the first two years saw Euro cross cattle place first and a British Breed team won last year,” she said.

“Those that have been in the competition from the outset really value the data and are able to make decisions on breeding types for best dollar return outcome.”

“By comparing and analysing all the different team’s carcase and growth data, producers are able to gain an insight into their breeding objectives and a better understanding of the whole supply chain.

“It’s about opening conversations and questioning how you do things, and I think the competition field days, detailed data booklet and all the information competitors receive is paramount to that learning.”