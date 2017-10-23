 

Gate 2 Plate Challenge entries now open

23 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

ENTRIES are now open for the 2018 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge.

Now in its fourth year, the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge is continuing to grow in popularity, with producers keen to enter their cattle and gain valuable commercial performance feedback.

Places in the competition are limited and fill up on a first come, first-served basis, so if you want to be guaranteed a spot, get your entries in now.

Entries for the 2018 event will close 5pm, Wednesday November 1, and please note the change to the way the entry fee payment is structured, with a deposit of only $450 necessary at the initial registration.

The remaining fee of $1200 will be taken out of the proceeds from the cattle at the completion of the competition.

This is due to the support of Landmark Finance, with no associated fees attached.

The entry fee covers all costs associated with grain-finishing cattle in a normal commercial situation, including feedlot costs, transport, management tags and induction medications.

Challenge event co-ordinator Sheena Smith said given the feedback from the number of entries received in the past, the competition had been extremely popular with producers looking to further their knowledge of their cattle breeding objectives.

“The previous three challenges have shown any breed of cattle can win, the first two years saw Euro cross cattle place first and a British Breed team won last year,” she said.

“Those that have been in the competition from the outset really value the data and are able to make decisions on breeding types for best dollar return outcome.”

“By comparing and analysing all the different team’s carcase and growth data, producers are able to gain an insight into their breeding objectives and a better understanding of the whole supply chain.

“It’s about opening conversations and questioning how you do things, and I think the competition field days, detailed data booklet and all the information competitors receive is paramount to that learning.”

The majority of the competition rules and regulations for the upcoming 2018 competition will remain in line with past years, aside from a few detail clarifications.

It is encouraged that all entrants read the detailed rules and regulations guide thoroughly (available on the Gate 2 Plate Challenge website) before delivering their team to the competition to ensure their cattle avoid disqualification, as entry fees are non-refundable.

With steers on feed for 89 days and heifers for 76 days, prospective entrants are encouraged to select cattle with a suggested entry weight between 330-350kg, which will set them up to perform to meet the processor’s specifications.

The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge is a fantastic event to get involved in because it provides comparative information on the performance of various breeds and types of cattle, which is not easy to collect in a normal situation.

“Producers will have the ability to use the competition information in their business to possibly increase dollar return and this is valuable data,” Ms Smith said.

“All data is measurable and reflects back to the most profitable animals, and this information can be used for herd improvement to supply what the market requires.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables