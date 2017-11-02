MINCE and scotch fillet steaks are proving the star performers of Coles’ Graze label as it is rolled out nationally in the latest stage of Australia’s great grassfed beef juggernaut.

The supermarket says such is the rate of customer demand for high quality grassfed beef it has needed to double the number of farmers required to supply is Graze range as it expands from selected NSW and Victoria stores to all states and territories.

Spurred on by inhouse research indicating 79 per cent of customers want meat that comes from animals “raised and fed naturally”, Coles is promoting its Graze label as entirely from cattle that graze freely on grass.

Coles said the response from farmers had been overwhelmingly positive and Graze products were now sourced from more than 300 farming families.

The expansion of Graze is in line with wider industry growth of grassfed beef labels, including the success of Woolworths’ pasturefed offering Grasslands.

Australia’s beef marketing guru Richard Rains, the man credited with establishing the sale of Australian beef to restaurant chain McDonald’s, says grassfed is no fad - it’s here to stay and its potential still has plenty of miles to run.

That’s not necessarily to the detriment of grainfed beef by any stretch, he says.

It’s about giving consumers choice and the “something different” they are clearly indicating they want.

“Millennials, in particular, are after an experience,” Mr Rains, former Sanger Australia boss, said.

“Meat in a meal is now far more than just sustenance.

“Rather than just something to keep your ribs apart, it has to be something to savour and something that comes with a story, a background.”

Feeding into the grassfed story, according to Mr Rains, is everything from taste and nutrition to sustainability and the notion animals are enjoying a good life.

The potential of marketing a point of difference is very good in terms of driving better returns down the supply chain but the industry had to be proactive in its marketing, he said.