 

Harvey Beef creates new Coles meals range

07 Apr, 2017 10:47 AM
WA beef processor Harvey Beef has launched its new range of WA premium steak cuts and marinated products exclusively in Coles stores in WA, to support local beef producers.

Harvey Beef said it works closely with WA producers to produce the best quality beef.

Having its product available direct to customers will allow it to further strengthen partnerships with producers.

Harvey Beef Creations is a range of Harvey Beef cuts, marinated in a tasty blend of herbs and spices, suited for slow cooking or smoking on the barbecue.

Harvey Beef executive manager of livestock Kim McDougall said the new range would strengthen support for WA beef producers.

“Our WA cattle farmers are dedicated to producing the best quality beef in Australia,” he said.

“We know that by launching products such as these we can continue to build long-term partnerships supporting our local farmers doing what they do best.”

The range includes porterhouse, scotch fillet, eye fillet, mince and Creations Texas BBQ ribs, smoky American brisket and salt and pepper roast, which are available in Coles stores across WA.

The new range uses 100 per cent WA beef and has no added hormones.

Harvey Beef sales and marketing manager Len Rae said Harvey was well known for its quality.

“The fact that customers can go into their local Coles and purchase a Harvey Beef product to take home and cook for themselves and support WA farmers is exciting for us,” he said.

All of the products are packed on site in Harvey, which is 140 kilometres south of Perth.

Harvey Beef has been producing beef since 1919 and employs more than 450 local people.

FarmWeekly

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

