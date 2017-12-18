CATTLE have left Geraldton Port in a series of historic back-to-back shipments to South East Asia.

Landmark Geraldton livestock agent Richard Keach said two vessels left the port toward the end of November with 2700 Brahman cross feeder cattle to Indonesia, and 2500 Brahman cross cattle to Vietnam respectively.

He said Landmark had supplied the bulk of the cattle for the exporters and they were working on another shipment of 3600 cattle to go to South East Asia in the next week.

Mr Keach said the stock they had sourced had been good quality, but this time of year the numbers were getting harder to source.

For the first time in 150 years the Mid West Port Authority (MWPA) has enabled livestock transport vessels to access berth three and load a capacity amount of cattle for export.

Live cattle exporter Austrex was the first to accomplish the task.

MWPA chief executive Peter Klein said “the first consignment (in November) was very successful”.

He said in the past livestock vessels were only able to access berth six – which gave the port limited availability and capacity for the industry.

After the purchase of Shore Tension Units, which the port trialled earlier in the year, and which are designed to assist vessels to have a safe and steady mooring, the port now has five berths available to it for the live export trade to access safely and with minimal wait times.

“The port sees a tremendous opportunity to provide greater services to the livestock industry, particularly the cattle export industry,” Mr Klein said.

“In consultation with exporters we identified some limitations in terms of past services we have provided and we have been working to address those issues.

“We want to be seen as a port that is capable of not only servicing but one that wants to service the industry and deliver the best.

“Our door is wide open to the live cattle trade.”

Mr Klein said they had identified two challenges that had impacted on the ports ability to meet the needs of the industry.