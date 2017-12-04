HOW beef is addressing societal demands, and misunderstandings, around animal welfare is clearly keeping a lot of producers up at night.

Time and again throughout the three days of forums and industry events organised around Meat and Livestock Australia’s annual general meeting, held in Alice Springs recently, discussion honed in on animal welfare.

From how the school curriculum encompasses agriculture to the idea the industry remains reactive and whether beef’s credentials be part of generic marketing, producers fired animal welfare questions at numerous speakers.

MLA’s marketing head Lisa Sharp said at this point beef’s animal welfare credentials were not actively promoted as part of our holistic generic marketing campaigns because there were other purchase drivers.

The benefits consumers have traditionally sought, in order of priority, had been nutrition, convenience and versatility, so they had been the primary focus of marketing efforts, she said.

“We do of course have finite resources and every campaign dollar spent needs to deliver a return to the farmgate,” Ms Sharp said.

“We will continue to watch the trends - and we share quite openly the fact we know there are more consumers now interested in animal welfare credentials.

“As an industry we have to be absolutely confident that if we choose to make it part of our generic marketing campaign, each and every cut needs to be compliant.

“Otherwise we’ll find ourselves short when it comes to advertising standards and consumer law.”

Red Meat Advisory Council boss Don Mackay agreed it was a big issue that there was not sufficient focus on farming and agriculture in schools.

The result, he said, was that “young people are picking up that farmers do nasty things to animals and the environment where the reality is we are the ones protecting those things.”

More resources and attention had to be paid to conveying the right information to the next generation, he said.

Cattle Council of Australia president Howard Smith pointed to the addition of extra modules covering national standards on animal welfare in the Livestock Production Assurance program as evidence of the industry being proactive.