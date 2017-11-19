ELEVEN Red Angus yearling bulls from the Kargotich Angus stud, Oakford, left for Queensland last month.

The bulls were purchased by AACo to use in a trial over Brahman heifers in central Queensland in order to enhance the carcase quality of its steers and fertility of its heifers.

The sale was organised by agricultural and pastoral consultant Alan Peggs.

Mr Peggs said AACo selected Red Angus bulls from Kargotich Angus because they ranked highly on Angus Breedplan for intra-muscular fat or marbling, calving ease and mature cow weight.

“The bulls were well below breed average for birthweight but were breed average for growth and carcase traits,” Mr Peggs said.

“With high EBVs for IMF, the bulls averaged in the top 15 per cent for Angus Breedplan’s heavy grain index.

“In addition they ranked in the top 35pc for Angus breeding index and heavy grass index.”

The bulls were dropped in the spring of 2016 and ranged in age from 14-16 months.

They averaged 495 kilograms liveweight prior to departure.

All the bulls were semen tested by Dr Herb Rovay from Murdoch University’s veterinary school and passed with flying colours despite their youth.

Ken Zambonetti from Zambonetti’s Transport, Albany, transported the bulls from Oakford to Dalby, Queensland, where they will recover from the journey before being sent to central Queensland.

The bulls were all AI-bred and sired by Milwillah Marble Bar J53, the highest ranking Red Angus bull in Angus Breedplan, Strathewen Red Daiquiri H40 and Paringa Red Pilbara K146.

Kargotich Angus manager Heath Evans considered the bulls the best team (red or black) the stud had bred to date.

This was echoed by the AACo representative who inspected the bulls on behalf of the company and described them as “a great team of bulls” and had no hesitation in recommending them to the company’s management.

Kargotich Angus principal Stephen Kargotich said the aim of the stud’s Red Angus program was to breed bulls as good as black Angus.

“Hence the stud’s decision to register their Red Angus bulls with Angus Australia,” Mr Kargotich said.

“The stud’s focus is on calving ease, growth and carcase quality, especially marbling in both its Red Angus and Angus herds.”

Kargotich Angus has substantial numbers of high indexing Red Angus and Angus bulls available for sale now and into the New Year.