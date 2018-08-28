THE Elders Boyanup store cattle sale where 1060 head were penned last Friday had a mixed result when compared to the previous fixture.

Beef steers selling liveweight were the highlight, selling to a top of 348c/kg, up 20c/kg on last month.

This was caused by strong competition between cattle bought for live export and feedlot accounts.

The only other type to see an increase in value was the top end of the first-cross, bucket-reared heifers.

All other cattle struggled to hold value with Friesian poddies, which have been hard to sell for some time selling at reduced prices.

In many cases quality was not the factor, rather the late start and cold winter restricting feed.

Also, many producers are shutting paddocks for silage which is having an effect on market strength as well.

Beef steers selling liveweight topped at $1377 and 348c/kg with beef heifers reaching $1086 and 290c/kg.

The small offering of liveweight Friesian steers topped at $1172 and 216c/kg to be down slightly.

Appraisal beef steers sold slightly stronger than last month to make up to $760 while Friesian steers were back slightly.

Friesian poddies were well down, topping at $280 to be around half of the peak some months ago.

The few first-cross heifers of any size sold to $805 with most only poddie size.

Cows and calves were of very light condition and size for most lots.

The exception was a single cow with a mature calf donated by Dick Vincent, De Grey Droughtmasters, with the $1480 proceeds going to Rural Aid to help the NSW drought effected farmers.

Greg Jones purchased the unit for Western Meat Packers (WMP), saying the company wanted to support the worthy cause.

Kevin Armstrong, buying for several accounts, was again hard to beat, with John Gallop, also having feedlot and grazier orders in his pocket, pushing values on the suitable weight beef steers in particular.

Mr Armstrong purchased the first five pens of beef steers for Harmony Operations, paying $1302 at 266c/kg for the nine Angus weighing 489kg from D Phillips-Jones.