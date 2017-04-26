WHILE no records were broken, steady demand for the 170 cattle penned by the three agents at Manjimup recently gave a similar result to the last sale at the venue.

The quality varied throughout the offering, with the most consistent and better cattle in processing cows, while beef steers and heifers that were in lesser number, also had some better types.

Beef steers sold to a top of $1377 and 368 cents a kilogram and beef heifers again held their own when reaching $1352, but made an extra two cents a kilogram at 370c/kg.

The better end of the cow market saw a high of $1489 and 214c/kg, while heavy bulls topped at $2077 and 298c/kg for yearling types.

Elders had several Friesian steers on offer and these reached $1403 and 262c/kg.

Primaries had first rank and started with a pen of five yearling Simmental steers from Quantocks Grange, Bridgetown, with these at the better end of the quality scale.

These sold to Westcoast Livestock for $1377 and 318c/kg.

Two thick Charolais steers from RA Musulin, Manjimup, weighed 347kg and also went to Westcoast Livestock at 246c/kg to return $1202.

Greg Jones was the dominant bidder on behalf of several clients, first paying $997 for three Lincoln Red steers weighing 285 kilogram from Osterly Farming Co, Boyup Brook, that sold at 350c/kg.

A single Charolais from the Musulin offering joined these on the truck for Paradise Beef at $968 and 352c/kg.

Quantock Grange sold a Simmental heifer weighing 405kg for the top of $1288 when Westcoast Livestock bid to 318ckg.

Five Lincoln Red heifers weighed 271kg and went to Paradise Beef at 356c/kg to cost $965.

The Hettner family sold Murray Grey bulls with the heavier types going to Elders Capel representative Rob Gibbings, and weighing 288kg, they returned $858 when knocked down at 298c/kg.

Five Angus cows from AJ & WJ Ryan went to Western Meat Packers (WMP) with the 723kg cows making $1489 at 206c/kg.

A Simmental bull also went to WMP, selling at 198c/kg and $2020.