FEDERAL Trade Minister Steve Ciobo has refused to clarify comments made at a red meat industry event about “unfortunate” and “unfolding challenges” for export trade and shipments to China, which may ignite further market suspensions.

Farm industry sources, spoken to by Fairfax Agricultural Media, expressed surprise at the minister’s public comments, in his speech at the forum last week at Parliament House in Canberra - but they provided no specific details, of any new trade threats.

Mr Ciobo has been holding ongoing talks with Chinese officials following the shock suspension of six Australian beef exporters to the booming market earlier this year due to labelling issues, which subsequently resulted in an audit of import facilities as part of remedial action.

Asked to provide clarification of his somewhat vague comments before a host of federal politicians and high level industry leaders at the Red Meat Advisory Council’s (RMAC) launch of its state of the nation report, Mr Ciobo’s office declined.

But speaking at the event, Mr Ciobo stressed he and Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce would work alongside the red meat industry to enhance market access.

“In particular of course we know some of the challenges that we face with respect to China,” he said.

“In particular I know we’ve still got unfortunately some unfolding challenges in that space - including some shipments that have happened in the last 48 hours and some issues there.

“I just want to reassure you, in the same way that I’m sure the Deputy Prime Minister will, that we want to work alongside you.”

However, it’s understood there are unconfirmed rumours within industry that two Australian exporters are facing new issues regarding non-compliance with exporting standards, in particular product labelling, which could set-off alarm bells for Chinese importers and officials, potentially sparking more suspensions.

It is not yet known when China will lift its existing suspensions on the other six Australian beef exporters.